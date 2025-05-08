High school sports roundup for May 6, 2025

Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Alex Plumis (2)
David Salgado
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Oliver Zoloth
Ben Browne
David Salgado
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-4-2, 9-5-2; Shorecrest 6-5-1, 8-6-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District tournament elimination play-in game vs Everett; Thursday, May 8; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0
Lynnwood goal:
Henrry Torres
Lynnwood goalkeeper shutout:
Hunter Licata
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-7-1, 5-10-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-8-2, 3-11-2
Lynnwood next game: District tournament elimination play-in game at Snohomish; Thursday, May 8; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: District tournament elimination play-in game at Sedro-Woolley; Thursday, May 8; 7 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 5-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 9-2-1, 13-2,1; Meadowdale 2-10-0, 3-12-1
Meadowdale’s season is over
