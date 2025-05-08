High school sports roundup for May 6, 2025

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 3-2 (overtime)

Edmonds-Woodway boys varsity soccer sophomore midfielder Benjamin Ikegami (1) sends a pass up field during the Warriors-Shorecrest Scots game Tuesday night at Edmonds School District Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warriors senior forward Thomas Robles (11) grounds a high centering pass in front of the Scots goal early in the match.
Warriors senior defender Takumi Miyagi (3) heads a Scots goal kick back toward the Scots goal.
Warriors senior defender Aydan Fisher (8) battles for possession in the Warriors half.
The Warriors celebrate the first goal of the game by senior defender David Salgado (18).
Warriors senior defender and captain Danny Loveless (5) defends against a Scots corner kick while junior goalie Daniel Abraham (0) looks on.
E-W senior forward Joey Dornay (10) clears the ball from high in the Warriors half.
Warriors senior forward and captain Alex Plumis (7) moves the ball into the Scots half on the left side.
E-W senior midfielder Jesus Ortiz Suarez (15) receives a pass near midfield.
Warriors junior goalie Daniel Abraham (0) and senior defender Christopher Hur (17) defend a Scots corner kick.
EWHS senior defender Christopher Hur (17) looks to send an incoming pass long into the Scots left corner early in the second half.
Warriors senior midfielder and captain Ben Browne (6) moves toward the right side and into Scots territory.
The Warriors celebrate the game-winning “Golden Goal” by senior forward and captain Alex Plumis (7) early in the first overtime period.

Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Alex Plumis (2)
David Salgado

Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Oliver Zoloth
Ben Browne
David Salgado

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-4-2, 9-5-2; Shorecrest 6-5-1, 8-6-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District tournament elimination play-in game vs Everett; Thursday, May 8; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

Lynnwood goal:
Henrry Torres

Lynnwood goalkeeper shutout:
Hunter Licata

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-7-1, 5-10-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-8-2, 3-11-2
Lynnwood next game: District tournament elimination play-in game at Snohomish; Thursday, May 8; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: District tournament elimination play-in game at Sedro-Woolley; Thursday, May 8; 7 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 5-1
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 9-2-1, 13-2,1; Meadowdale 2-10-0, 3-12-1
Meadowdale’s season is over

Baseball

District Tournament Play-In game (loser out):

Meadowdale defeated Oak Harbor 3-1

Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Kealoha Keo’o-Sabate: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 8 K

Meadowdale offense highlights:
Kealoha Keo’o-Sabate: 2 for 3, 2 RBI, SB

Records: Meadowdale 9-12; Oak Harbor 11-10
Meadowdale next game: District play in game (loser out) vs Everett; Thursday, May 8; 3:30 p.m. at Mariner High School

Girls Tennis

Open Rounds of Wesco 3A South Tournament
No results reported

