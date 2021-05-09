High school sports roundup for May 7, 2021

Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

Winning Pitcher: Mason Lane

Highlights

Lynnwood Pitching:

Mason Lane 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Lynnwood Hitting:

Keenan Masters 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Mason Lane 1-3, 1 R

Jace Hampson 1-4, 1 R

Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:

Maddox Stojkovic 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Gibby Marshall-Inman 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:

Remy Heckman 1-2, 1 BB

Brenden Haverlock 2-3, 1 RBI

Maddox Stojkovic 2-3

Ryson Yabut 2-3

Records: Lynnwood 7-6; Edmonds-Woodway 9-4

End of Season

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-2

Winning Pitcher- Adison Mattix

Save- Ryan Cacatian

Junior pitcher Adison Mattix struck out 10 batters and allowed one earned run over 5 1/3 innings as Mountlake Terrace ended their season with a 9-3 record

Mattix ended the season with a record of 4-1, 43 strikeouts and a 1.03 earned run average.

Highlights

Mountlake Terrace Pitching:

Adison Mattix 5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K

Ryan Cacatian 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 K

Mountlake Terrace Hitting:

Ryan Cacatian 1-3, 1 R, 2 SB

Robbie Baringer 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-3; Meadowdale 6-7

End Of Season

Softball

Mariner defeated Lynnwood 2-0

Winning Pitcher: Alexis Slater

Highlights

Mariner Pitching:

Alexis Slater 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 14 K

Mariner Hitting:

Alexis Slater 2 H

Mackenzie Graham 1 RBI

Danika Molisani 1 RBI

Lynnwood Pitching:

Sydney Weitkamp 7 IP, 2 R, 10 K

Records: Mariner 8-5; Lynnwood 5-8

End of Season

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-4

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 8-5; Edmonds-Woodway 8-5

End of Season

— Compiled by Steve Willits