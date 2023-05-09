High school sports roundup for May 8, 2023

Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 6-2
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Bri Reyes: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI
Kaylee Mitchell: 3 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI
Cameron Dunn: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI
Ellie Gilbert: 2B, RBI
Amaya Johnson: 2 R
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Ellie Gilbert: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 9 K
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Analise Griffiths: 2B, R, SB
Mia Cantu: 1 for 2, BB
Olivia Feistel: 3 BB, R
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Olivia Feistel: 7 K
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 10-3, 12-5; Meadowdale 9-5, 11-8
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, May 9; 4 p.m.
Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, May 9; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Everett defeated Lynnwood 14-2 (5 innings)
Everett hitting highlights:
Isa Davis: 3 for 6, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI
Taylor Millar: 4 for 4, 2B, 4 RBI
Madeline Pewitt: 3 for 4, 2B, 3B, 2 R
Ruby Wacker: 2 RBI
Emma Hoffman: 2 RBI
Everett pitching highlights:
Taylor Millar: 5 IP, 6 K
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Sydney Weitkamp: 2 H
Nyree Johnson: 2B
Malina Holden: 2B
Records (league and overall): Everett 8-7, 10-10; Lynnwood 3-12, 4-15
Lynnwood next game: End of season
— Compiled by Steve Willits
