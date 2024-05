High school sports roundup for May 8, 2024

Girls Tennis

Wesco 3A South Tournament at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cascade/Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest/Shorewood

Singles:

Fourth Round

Rylie Gettman (SW) defeated Emily Lin (SW) 6-1, 6-4

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (Mead) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles:

Third Round:

Kristen Neri/Emie Shepherd (Mea) defeated Vy Bui/Aya Nakano (L) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

Ally Miner/Mia Halset (SC) defeated Ania Porte/Sophia Thigpen (C) 7-6, 8-6, 6-1

Makenna Cook/Natalie Yockey (EW) defeated Kristen Neri/Emie Shepherd (Mea) 6-1, 6-3

Ally Miner/Mia Halset (SC) defeated Laurene Bogne/Elena Scordamaglia (C) 6-3, 7-6 (7-2)

Kristen Neri/Emie Shepherd (Mea) defeated Laurene Bogne/Elena Scordamaglia (C) 6-3, 7-6

Fourth Round:

Emila Garibay Romero/Emma Okamura (SW) defeated Mari Brittle/Alex Mignogna (SW) 6-4, 6-3

Makenna Cook/Natalie Yockey (EW) defeated Ally Miner/Mia Halset (SC)

Track & Field

Wesco 3A South League Championships (Day 1)

Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Monroe/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest/Shorewood

Girls team scores (after Day 1)

1. Shorecrest 52

T2. Edmonds-Woodway 40

T2. Shorewood 40

T4. Meadowdale 25

T4. Mountlake Terrace 25

6. Monroe 24

7. Lynnwood 17

Boys team acores (after Day 1)

1. Shorewood 44

2. Edmonds-Woodway 35

3. Monroe 30

4. Lynnwood 17

5. Mountlake Terrace 16

6. Shorecrest 9

7. Meadowdale 5

Click here for event results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/520038/results/all

Next meet: Day 2- 3:45 p.m. Friday, May 10 at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits