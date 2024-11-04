High school sports roundup for Nov. 1-2, 2024

Friday, Nov. 1

Football

Sedro Woolley defeated Mountlake Terrace 40-0

The second-place 3A Wesco North Sedro Woolley Cubs defeated the second-place 3A Wesco South Mountlake Terrace Hawks in the annual Wesco crossover matchups. Both teams move on to the state round of 32 playoffs next week. Sedro Woolley will play at Central Valley and Mountlake Terrace will play at Eastside Catholic.

Records: Sedro Woolley 7-2; Mountlake Terrace 6-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: playoffs at Eastside Catholic; Friday, Nov. 8; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 35-21

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-6; Marysvile Getchell 2-7

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 71-7

No details reported

Records: Jackson 6-3; Lynnwood 0-9

Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Friday, Nov. 8; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 52-3

Records: Stanwood 5-4; Meadowdale 3-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, Nov. 8; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Saturday, Nov. 2

Girls Soccer

3A District 1 tournament (double elimination), opening round

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1

Ally Villalobos VanSlooten scored on a goal assisted by Allison Mervin for the 11th-seeded Mountlake Terrace Hawks in a 2-1 loss against third-seeded Monroe in the opening round of the 3A District 1 tournament. The loss moves the Hawks into the consolation bracket of the double-elimination tournament and they will have to win two consecutive elimination games in order to qualify for the state tournament. The Hawks’ first elimination game will be at Everett Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. against the 10th-seeded Everett Seagulls.

Cross Country

District 1 Championships

5000 meters at Lakewood High School

Top four teams qualify for state (seven top individual times per team go to state)

Boys team scores:

1. Shorewood 27

2. Meadowdale 109

3. Shorecrest 128

4. Stanwood 131

5. Edmonds-Woodway 134

6. Mountlake Terrace 184

7. Everett 194

8. Mount Vernon 224

9. Snohomish 227

10. Monroe 239

11. Sedro-Woolley 246

12. Marysville Getchell 299

13. Lynnwood 337

14. Oak Harbor 342

15. Ferndale 418

Boys state qualifiers (top 28 individuals and seven runners from the top four teams):

1. Max Billett (Shorewood) 15:28

2. Otto Erhart (Shorewood) 15:28

3. Ryan Khoury (Stanwood) 15:50

4. Lewis Stotler (Shorecrest) 16:08

5. Elijah Graves (Shorewood) 16:14

6. Landon Smith (Meadowdale) 16:16

7. Branden Kallstrom (Snohomish) 16:21

8. Reilly Brookhart (Mountlake Terrace) 16:24

9. Alex Yee (Shorewood) 16:26

10. Isaiah Schuelke (Shorewood) 16:28

11. Seth Wood (Monroe) 16:31

12. Nicholas Hoyer (Mount Vernon) 16:36

13. Mason Kempf (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:37

14. Sam Cooley (Snohomish) 16:44

15. Matthew Patterson (Meadowdale) 16:44

16. Andrew Muilenburg (Shorecrest) 16:45

17. Isaac Johnson (Sedro Woolley) 16:46

18. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 16:47

19. Isaac Pratt (Everett) 16:49

20. Tristan Crittenden (Shorewood) 16:50

21. Owen Eagan-Heffernan (Monroe) 16:51

22. Aiden Cortes (Marysville Getchell) 16:52

23. Josiah Pratt (Everett) 16:52

24. Austin McCroan (Monroe) 16:53

25. Luca Hooks (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:53

26. Dawson McDaniel (Stanwood) 16:54

27. Matthew Seyum (Meadowdale) 16:55

28. Will Thompson (Edmonds Woodway) 16:55

30. Krzystof Gutierrez (Stanwood) 17:01

32. Jack Fikkert (Stanwood) 17:04

33. Ethan Urquhart (Shorecrest) 17:06

34. Benjamin Wick (Shorecrest) 17:08

40. Barric Danielson (Stanwood) 17:34

41. Jayden Heighway (Shorecrest) 17:35

43. Jackson Marti (Meadowdale) 17:37

47. Noah Raupp (Shorewood) 17:41

51. Patrick Steier (Meadowdale) 17:47

52. Jadon Cairus (Stanwood) 17:48

58. Romeo Partida Del Rosario (Meadowdale) 17:56

65. Ian Hansen (Stanwood) 18:05

66. Omari Buchanan (Shorecrest) 18:08

69. Benjamin Goenen (Shorecrest) 18:13

Girls team scores:

1. Shorecrest 56

2. Shorewood 73

3. Stanwood 118

4. Mountlake Terrace 123

5. Snohomish 180

6. Edmonds-Woodway 187

7. Mount Vernon 199

8. Oak Harbor 223

9. Lynnwood 245

10. Meadowdale 253

11. Sedro Woolley 262

12. Marysville Getchell 294

13. Everett 296

14. Ferndale 325

Girls state qualifiers (top 28 individuals and seven runners from the top four teams):

1. Leila Stampanoni (Mount Vernon) 18:55

2. Harper Birgfeld (Shorecrest) 19:38

3. Violet Koslowsky (Shorewood) 19:40

4. Hanna Bruno (Shorewood) 19:40

5. Katie Manly (Ferndale) 19:43

6. Lucy Eichelberger (Shorewood) 20:06

7. Brooke Berry (Stanwood) 20:08

8. Sonita Chen (Mountlake Terrace) 20:10

9. Scout Lynass (Shorecrest) 20:10

10. Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway) 20:19

11. Marley Maquiling (Meadowdale) 20:20

12. Kylee Powell (Stanwood) 20:24

13. Aria Wing (Sedro Woolley) 20:25

14. Rosaline Campbell (Shorecrest) 20:28

15. Addison Phillips (Shorecrest) 20:28

16. Riley Welch (Shorecrest) 20:29

17. Charley Weitkamp (Lynnwood) 20:30

18. Ashley Taylor (Snohomish) 20:36

19. Sadie Renick (Mountlake Terrace) 20:37

20. Lauren Hruschika (Stanwood) 20:38

21. Adele Wood (Oak Harbor) 20:41

22. Cassidy Halgren (Mount Vernon) 20:43

23. River Zanis (Meadowdale) 20:45

24. Phoebe Budell (Edmonds-Wooodway) 20:48

25. Delilah Cansetaro (Shorecrest) 20:49

26. Olivia Marc (Marysville Getchell) 20:53

27. Milda McCormick (Snohomish) 20:55

28. Ruby Kohler (Mountlake Terrace) 20:57

29. Maya Mirabueno (Shorewood) 21:12

30. Cymmantha Erickson (Mountlake Terrace) 21:14

31. Annika Crow (Shorewood) 21:15

33. Cleo Dalasta (Shorewood) 21:17

35. Vivienna Hakim (Shorecrest) 21:21

36. Ruby Smith (Stanwood) 21:27

38. Erin Woodman (Mountlake Terrace) 21:39

42. Lilah Becker (Shorewood) 21:45

43. Victoria Nichols (Stanwood) 21:47

45. Mira Olson (Mountlake Terrace) 21:51

46. Mackenzie Aasen (Stanwood) 21:52

50. Haruna DiPippo (Mountlake Terrace) 22:06

64. Langley Campbell (Stanwood) 23:05

Next meet: State Championship; Saturday, Nov. 9; Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco; girls 3A race at 1 p.m., boys 3A race at 2:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits