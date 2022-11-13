High school sports roundup for Nov. 12, 2022

Girls swimming
2022 Girls State Meet Finals- State Championships
King County Aquatics Center, Federal Way
Team Scores:
1. Mercer Island 385
2. Bellevue 242
3. Bainbridge 218
4. Lake Side 200
5. Seattle Prep 144
Edmonds School District schools:
29. Edmonds-Woodway 9
38. Meadowdale 2
41. Mountlake Terrace 1
Edmonds School District Individual Finishers:
1st Place- Adaptive 50 Yard Freestyle: Rebecca Hershey, Edmonds-Woodway 43:88
11th Place- 100 Yard Backstroke: Simome Bennett, Edmonds-Woodway 59.90
14th Place- 100 Yard Butterfly: Simone Bennett, Edmonds-Woodway 1:00.60
15th Place- 200 Yard Freestyle: Faith Urquhart, Meadowdale 2:02.95
16th Place- 50 Yard Freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong, Mountlake Terrace 25.83
Volleyball
3A District 1 Tournament at Marysville Pilchuck High School
District Championship: Mavericks drop District championship match in five sets
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 3-2
20-25, 26-24, 25-15, 30-32, 15-7
The second-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks (16-4) pushed the top-seeded Snohomish Panthers (17-1) to five sets before losing the District Championship match. Both teams advance to the state tournament that will be played in the Yakima Dome on Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18.
Meadowdale stats:
Tanna Kollen: 21 kills, 15 digs
Steph Grimes: 28 digs
Aubrey Congdon: 27 assists
Consolation bracket: Lynnwood volleyball heading to state for first time in 19 years
The Lynnwood Royals (15-5) volleyball team is heading back to the state tournament for the first time since 2003 after defeating the Monroe Bearcats in three straight sets. The Royals will take part in the 20-team tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18 in the Yakima Dome.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.