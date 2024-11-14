High school sports roundup for Nov. 12, 2024

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood both advance to District semifinals

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors and Lynnwood Royals volleyball teams both won their opening- round matches in the 3A District 1 tournament and advanced to the tournament semifinals.

The third-seeded Warriors (15-3) had to overcome a two-set deficit to defeat the sixth-seeded Shorewood Stormrays (8-10), 21-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-11. Sawyer Hiatt finished with 21 kills while Addy Pontak contributed 32 digs for the win.

The fourth-seeded Royals (12-6) also needed five sets in their victory over the fifth-seeded Ferndale Golden Eagles (11-8). The Royals won the first and third sets with 25-21 scores with Ferndale taking the second set 23-25 and the fourth set 20-25. The Royals won the fifth and deciding set 15-8. Some of the key performances by Lynnwood included Sammy Holmer with 20 digs, Evangeline Sum and Makena Kaleo both added 18 digs each. It was the first time this season that the Royals won a five-set match after losing their four previous matches that went to a fifth set.

The semifinal matches will take place at Stanwood High School on Thursday Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. Edmonds-Woodway will face second-seeded Snohomish (12-5) while Lynnwood will play top-seeded Stanwood (13-3). The matches will take play concurrently on the same gym floor, providing spectators with an opportunity to watch them simultaneously.

The semifinal winners will advance to the District Championship game at Stanwood at 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 16. Both teams will advance to the state tournament the following week.

The semifinal losing teams will have one final chance to qualify for the state tournament, dropping into the consolation matchup to be played at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Stanwood High School. The team that loses the Edmonds-Woodway/Snohomish match will play the winner of Thursday’s matchup of Ferndale/Monroe. The Lynnwood/Stanwood losing team will play the Everett/Shorewood consolation match on Thursday.

District semifinals matchups: Thursday, Nov. 14; 7 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway (16-3) vs Snohomish (12-5)

Lynnwood (12-6) vs Stanwood (13-3)

Girls soccer

Cinderella Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ season ends in opening round of state tournament

Last week, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks barely squeaked into the 3A District 1 tournament as the 11th seed in a 12-team tournament. The Hawks then went on a run, winning three of their four tournament games, defeating higher seeds Stanwood, Everett and Sedro Woolley and in the process earned one of the four state tournament berths that were available in Districts.

The Hawks entered this week’s state tournament as the 20th seed in the 20-team state tournament, hoping to recapture the magic of the District tournament. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be as the Mountlake Terrace season came to an end on a rainy and windy Tuesday night in Silverdale, losing to 13th-seeded Central Kitsap, 4-0.

The young Hawks team, with only four seniors on the roster, finished the season with an overall record of 8-11-1. It was also the final game for longtime Mountlake Terrace head coach George Dremusis, who announced earlier this season that he will be stepping down to spend more time supporting his kids in their sports endeavors.

— By Steve Willits