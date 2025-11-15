High school sports roundup for Nov. 13, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!
Volleyball
3A District 1 Consolation Bracket (loser out/winner advances to the next round)
Mount Vernon defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2
The 10th-seeded Mount Vernon Bulldogs advanced to the final consolation round and are one win away from a state tournament berth, defeating the third-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors in five sets. Mount Vernon will next face top-seeded Stanwood at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 in a loser-out/winner-to-state match at Stanwood High School. The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors season is over with a 12-7 final record.
Records: Mount Vernon 7-11; Edmonds-Woodway 12-7
Edmonds-Woodway season is over
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 3-1
The fifth-seeded Snohomish Panthers ended the season for the Meadowdale Mavericks with a four set win. The Panthers will have one final chance to qualify for the state tournament when they face second-seeded Ferndale at noon Saturday, Nov. 15 at Stanwood High School. Meadowdale’s season ends with an overall record of 8-11.
Records: Snohomish 12-8; Meadowdale 8-11
Meadowdale’s season is over
