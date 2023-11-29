High school sports roundup for Nov. 27, 2023

Girls Basketball

Ballard defeated Edmonds-Woodway 53-46

Natalie Durbin scored 14 of her game high 23 points in the second half and sophomore Indira Carey-Boxley added 11 points along with 14 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors came up short in their season opener at home against the Beavers.

The Warriors trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter before trimming the deficit to two late in the period. The Beavers added a couple of quick baskets in the final minute of the period and led 40-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

Ballard extended the lead to double digits again in the fourth quarter before the Warriors tried to stage another comeback, getting to within three points before a couple of late 3-point shots sealed the Beavers’ victory.

Score by quarter: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Ballard 14 14 16 9 53

Edmonds-Woodway 8 11 15 12 46

Ballard individual scoring:

Clara Haynes 19, Vivian Nabou 16, Mahlia Muwero 10, Makenna Meyer 4, Lidet Becker 2, Kyli Meyer 2

Edmonds-Woodway scoring:

Natalie Durbin 23, Indira Carey-Boxley 11, Abi Porter 5, Jasmine Fajarillo 3, Sydney Stumpf 2, Finley Wichers 2

Records: Ballard 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Redmond; Friday, Nov. 29; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits