High school sports roundup for Nov. 28, 2023

Boys Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Sedro-Woolley 65-62 (OT)
Jaymon Wright scored eight of his game-high 21 points in overtime as the Mavericks won their season opener on the road against the Cubs. Tate Lynch added 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Avery Polote scored eight points and David Janzen added six points along with a game-high 19 rebounds.
Jae Thompson hit a 3-point shot at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime. Thompson scored 12 points for Sedro-Woolley. Ethan DeJong led the Cubs with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Score by quarter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT FINAL
Meadowdale 13 11 16 12 13 65
Sedro-Woolley 14 10 16 12 10 62
Meadowdale stats:
Jaymon Wright 21 points, 10 rebounders, 6 assists, 3 steals, 9/10 FT
Tate Lynch- 19 points (5 three-point shots)
Avery Pelote 8 points
David Janzen 6 points, 19 rebounds
Natnael Ghirmay 5 points, 4 steals
Khalil Botley 4 points
Noah Million 2 points
Sedro-Woolley scorers:
Ethan DeJong 20 points, 13 rebounds
Cliff Tadema 14 points, 6 assists, 4 steals
Jae Thompson 12 points, 3/5 3pt shots
Connor Griffin 7 points, 7 rebounds
Isaac Johnson 6 points, 5 block shots
Logan Roth 3 points
Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Sedro-Woolley 0-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Jackson; Friday December 1; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Ingraham defeated Lynnwood 65-42
Ingraham leading scorer:
Dayne Cardonza 28
Lynnwood leading scorers:
Brandon Arceo 17, Jace Hampson 8, Julian Mcdonald 8
Records: Ingraham 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next game: at Inglemoor; Friday December 1; 8:10 p.m.
Ballard defeated Edmonds-Woodway 59-55
No details results
Records: Ballard 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lincoln (Seattle); Saturday December 2; 12:00 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lynden defeated Meadowdale 62-55
Meadowdale leading scorers:
Mia Brockmeyer 15, Gia Powell 14, Audrey Lucas 7
Records: Lynden 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynden Christian; 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at Meadowdale High School
Boys Swimming
Cascade defeated Lynnwood 108-58
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Nolan Tyler (L) 2:01.52
200 medley: Yurii Onofriichuk (C)
50 freestyle: Alex Lee (L) 24.47
100 butterfly: Danny Calkins (L) 1:07.47
100 freestyle: Kedon Campbell (C) 1:02.33
500 freestyle: Ciaran Dewing (C) 5:50.49
100 backstroke: Nolan Tyler (L) 1:02.67
100 breaststroke: Yurii Onofriichuk (C) 1:03.06
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Alex Lee, Danny Calkins, Matias Andry) 1:54.52
200 freestyle: Cascade (Robbie Saunders, Ethan Paul, Trevor Krestel, Yurii Onofriichuk) 1:46.45
400 freestyle: Cascade (Ciaran Dewing, Aries Goodman, Kedon Campbell, Ethan Paul) 4:08.53
Lynnwood next meet: vs. Meadowdale; 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30 at Lynnwood Pool
