High school sports roundup for Nov. 29, 2023

Girls Basketball
Lynnwood defeated Ingraham 86-24
No details reported
Records: Lynnwood 1-0; Ingraham 0-1
Lynnwood next game: at Bothell; Saturday, Dec. 2; 7 p.m.
Sehome defeated Mountlake Terrace 45-29
Scoring by quarter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Sehome 15 6 11 13 45
Mountlake Terrace 3 5 12 9 29
Sehome scoring:
Natalie Brewer 15, Maddie Cooper 11, Emmy Hart 8, Kylie Watson 7, Hazel Gaston 2, Ailina Rabang 2
Mountlake Terrace scoring:
Jordyn Stokes 11, Anais Castillo 5, Jordan Wagner 4, Alexa Brock 3, Clara Loveless 2, Abby Schmicker 2, Hurley Schmidt 2
Records: Sehome 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Ferndale; Saturday, Dec. 2; 2 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Redmond defeated Edmonds-Woodway 72-53
Redmond scorers:
Yuki Willis 21
Isabel Schneider 20
Iha Kasam 19
Rosie Walker 5
Sofia Locati 4
Natalie West 2
Reese Epple 1
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Natalie Durbin 25
Indira Carey-Boxley 12 points and 10 rebounds
Finley Wichers 11
Naomi Limb 3
Jade Fajarillo 2
Records: Redmond 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lincoln (Seattle); Saturday, Dec. 2; 1:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
