High school sports roundup for Nov. 29-30, 2021

Nov. 29

Girls Basketball

Issaquah defeated Meadowdale 66-34

Issaquah scorers: Keira Hanson 20, Keira Slippern 12, Grace McKillap 12, Lia Hanson 9, Abby Cameron 8, Shea Dillon 3, Courtney Smith 2,

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 17, Jordan Leith 6, Sam Medina 3, Ava Powell 3, Jenaly Gabriel 2, Payton Fleishman 2, Kaiya Dotter 1

Records: Issaquah 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next game: at Sehome; Friday December 3; 7:15 p.m.

Nov. 30

Boys Basketball

Bothell defeated Edmonds-Woodway 78-57

Bothell scorers: Nikita Tyukalo 32, Daniel Briseno 18, Jaiden Berstine 16, Miroslav Pavelenko 6, Midkiff 3, Petrin 3

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Adonai Daniel 21, Jacob Gabler 13, Gibson Marshall-Inman 7, Andrew Warner 5, Steven Warren 5, William Bates 4, Ben Hanson 2

Records: Bothell 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Redmond; Friday December 3; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Burlington-Edison defeated Meadowdale 75-42

Burlington-Edison scorers: No scores reported

Meadowdale scorers: Jeremy Kim 11, Noah Fulford 8, Naod Alemu 6, Evik Amy 5, Eben Sarka 5, Henock Tsegay 3, Alex Lee 2, Jaymon Wright 2

Records: Burlington-Edison 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Jackson; Friday December 3; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Jackson 59-51

Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 18, Gisselle Garcia 10, Kayla Lorenz 10, Dina Yonas 9, Sarah McArthur 5, Mia Jones 4, Eve Periera 2, Tamara Lukic 1

Jackson scorers: Giselle Dogan 14, Abby Grayson 14, Emma Merwin 7, Arielle Leavens 6, Quinlyn McAuliffe 6, Riley Mekanik 3, Avery Hare 1

Records: Lynnwood 1-0; Jackson 0-1

Lynnwood next game: at Marysville-Getchell; Thursday December 2; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits