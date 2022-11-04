High school sports roundup for Nov. 3, 2022

Girls soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Oak Harbor 1-0

Natalie Cardin scored the game’s lone goal in the 74th minute and goalkeeper Sierra Sonko posted the shutout as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 1991. Click here for the game story.

Volleyball

Oak Harbor defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

Edmonds-Woodway’s season came to an end as the Oak Harbor Wildcats advanced to the 3A District 1 Tournament with a three-set sweep. The Warriors finished the year with a 10-9 overall record.

Ferndale defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

The Ferndale Golden Eagles moved on to the 3A District 1 Tournament with a three-set win over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in an elimination play-in game. The Hawks concluded their season with a 6-12 overall record.

More information here on next week’s 3A District I Tournament playoff schedule, which includes both Lynnwood and Meadowdale high schools.

— Compiled by Steve Willits