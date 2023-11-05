High school sports roundup for Nov. 3-4, 2023

Football (regional playoffs- winner to state/loser out)
Mountain View defeated Edmonds-Woodway 42-28
The Thunder overcame a 14-point deficit and advanced to the 3A state tournament while the Warriors’ season came to an end.
Steven Warren Jr. threw two first-half touchdown passes and Rashaad Gerona-Chatters rushed for another as Edmonds-Woodway jumped out to a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Mountain View responded by scoring 35 consecutive points in the second half, including three third-quarter touchdown runs from Porter Drake.
Warren Jr. finished the game with three touchdown passes, two to Diego Escandon and one to David Danyo. The Warriors ended their season with an overall record of 6-4.
Records: Mountain View 9-1; Edmonds-Woodway 6-4
Bellevue defeated Mountlake Terrace 49-7
The Hawks season came to an end on Friday night with a loss on the road against the Wolverines. Bellevue advances to the 3A state tournament with the win.
Records: Bellev
Cross Country
3A State Championships
at Sun Willows Golf Course, Pasco- 3 mile course
Boys
Team Results:
1. Seattle Prep 80
2. Mt Spokane 123
3. Central Kitsap 133
4. Arlington 152
5. Shorewood 156
6. Bishop Blanchet 163
7. Cheney 167
8. Mercer Island 183
9. Gig Harbor 187
10. Lincoln (Seattle) 231
14. Edmonds-Woodway 385
18. Meadowdale 436
Top individual finishers:
1. Owen Powell (Mercer Island) 15:19
2. Vincent Recupero (Bishop Blanchet) 15:27
3. Jack Henzke (Seattle Prep) 15:38
4. Kade Brownell (Mt. Spokane) 15:42
5. Jonathan Miles (Gig Harbor) 15:46
6. Parker Westermann (Mt Spokane) 15:48
7. Preston Fradet (Gig Harbor) 15:51
8. Micaiah Aden (North Central) 15:52
9. Calvin Hilton (Cheney) 15:53
10. Bodie Thomas (Mercer Island) 15:58
Edmonds School District finishers:
66. Boden Chapek (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:07
67. Landon Smith (Meadowdale) 17:08
90. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 17:22
99. Luke Blomberg (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:26
108. Matthew Patterson (Meadowdale) 17:30
110. Elisha Einfeld (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:30
116. Isaac Mach (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:33
139. Danny Loveless (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:50
143. Reilly Brookhart (Mountlake Terrace) 17:51
146. Mason Kempf (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:52
154. Will Thompson (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:57
158. Logan Toulouse (Mountlake Terrace) 18:01
168. Jackson Marti (Meadowdale) 18:10
178. Keyshawn Shepard (Meadowdale) 18:34
180. Jacob Roark (Meadowdale) 18:37
N/A. Patrick Steier (Meadowdale) 19:57
Girls
Team Results:
1. Central Kitsap 74
2. Bishop Blanchet 133
3. Mead 147
4. Gig Harbor 176
5. Arlington 177
6. Ballard 216
7. Mercer Island 218
8. Roosevelt 223
9. Lincoln (Seattle) 225
10. Stadium 226
Top individual finishers:
1. Sophia Rodriguez (Mercer Island) 17:21
2. Victoria Rodiguez (Mercer Island) 17:36
3. Elektra Higgins (Peninsula) 17:44
4. Latham West (Bonney Lake) 18:03
5. Mary Andelin (Stanwood) 18:25
6. Lejla Carlsson (Gig Harbor) 18:30
7. Alexa Matora (Lake Washington) 18:31
8. Paige Gerrard (Snohomish) 18:39
9. Clare Herring (Central Kitsap) 18:41
10. Raegan Borg (Mead) 18:41
Edmonds School District finishers:
34. Peyton Conover (Meadowdale) 19:33
90. Marley Maquiling (Meadowdale) 20:39
134. Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:19
145. Sonita Chen (Mountlake Terrace) 21:33
165. Arielle Analau (Mountlake Terrace) 22:02
Girls Swimming
3A District Championships
at Snohomish Aquatic Center
Team Scores
1. Shorecrest 392
2. Shorewood 291
3. Edmonds-Woodway 271
4. Snohomish 259
5. Stanwood 168
6. Mountlake Terrace 151
7. Marysville Getchell 136
8. Monroe 125
9. Oak Harbor 103
10. Meadowdale 79
11. Cascade 78
12. Marysville Pilchuck 60
13. Lynnwood 59
14. Mount Vernon 36
15. Everett 35
16. Ferndale 25
Individual event results have not been reported. Please check back later for top individual performances from Edmonds School District swimmers.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.