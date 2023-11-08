High school sports roundup for Nov. 7, 2023

Volleyball
3A District 1 quarterfinal playoff matches
Meadowdale defeated Ferndale 3-0
25-17, 25-12, 25-22
Meadowdale stats:
Violet Dubois: 12 kills, 10 digs
Laiken Thoesen: 27 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces
Sofia Brockmeyer: 15 digs
Jackie Tang: 6 kills, 5 digs
Records: Meadowdale 13-5; Ferndale 10-8
Meadowdale next match: District semifinals vs Shorewood; 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at Marysville Pilchuck High School
Lynnwood defeated Oak Harbor 3-1
25-9, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20
Lynnwood stats:
Sammy Holmer: 11 kills, 11 digs, 4 aces
Hannah Johnson: 9 kills, 4 blocks
Charlie Thomas: 38 assists, 6 digs, 2 kills
Oak Harbor stats:
Karen Salinger: 14 kills, 11 digs
Jasmine Phillips: 17 digs, 3 aces
Records: Lynnwood 18-0; Oak Harbor 10-8
Lynnwood next match: District semifinals vs Shorecrest; 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at Marysville Pilchuck High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
