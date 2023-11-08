High school sports roundup for Nov. 7, 2023

Posted: November 8, 2023 8
Meadowdale’s Violet Dubois (center) goes for a kill in the second set Tuesday. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Meadowdale’s Ja’elle Jenkins (13) powers a spike past Ferndale’s Amelie McKeon (6) and Brooklyn Reyes (2) in a District 1 3A quarterfinal match at Meadowdale High School on Tuesday.
Ashley Matson (12) and Violet DuBois (3) go up to block a hit by Ferndale’s Olivia Copps (4).
Meadowdale’s Laiken Thoesen sets the ball in the third set Tuesday.
Jackie Tang goes for a kill Tuesday.
Mia Johns floats the ball over the net Tuesday.
Lataya Mitchell (10) serves the ball in front of the Meadowdale student section Tuesday.
The Mavericks and fans react to the final point as Meadowdale sweeps Ferndale in three sets to take the victory Tuesday.
The Mavs react to their victory over Ferndale. Meadowdale advances in the District 1 3A tournament to the semifinals, where they will play No. 2 seed Shorewood at Marysville-Pilchuck High School at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9.

Volleyball

3A District 1 quarterfinal playoff matches

Meadowdale defeated Ferndale 3-0

25-17, 25-12, 25-22

Meadowdale stats:

Violet Dubois: 12 kills, 10 digs

Laiken Thoesen: 27 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces

Sofia Brockmeyer: 15 digs

Jackie Tang: 6 kills, 5 digs

Records: Meadowdale 13-5; Ferndale 10-8

Meadowdale next match: District semifinals vs Shorewood; 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Lynnwood defeated Oak Harbor 3-1

25-9, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20

Lynnwood stats:

Sammy Holmer: 11 kills, 11 digs, 4 aces

Hannah Johnson: 9 kills, 4 blocks

Charlie Thomas: 38 assists, 6 digs, 2 kills

Oak Harbor stats:

Karen Salinger: 14 kills, 11 digs

Jasmine Phillips: 17 digs, 3 aces

Records: Lynnwood 18-0; Oak Harbor 10-8

Lynnwood next match: District semifinals vs Shorecrest; 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at Marysville Pilchuck High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME