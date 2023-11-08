High school sports roundup for Nov. 7, 2023

Volleyball

3A District 1 quarterfinal playoff matches

Meadowdale defeated Ferndale 3-0

25-17, 25-12, 25-22

Meadowdale stats:

Violet Dubois: 12 kills, 10 digs

Laiken Thoesen: 27 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces

Sofia Brockmeyer: 15 digs

Jackie Tang: 6 kills, 5 digs

Records: Meadowdale 13-5; Ferndale 10-8

Meadowdale next match: District semifinals vs Shorewood; 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Lynnwood defeated Oak Harbor 3-1

25-9, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20

Lynnwood stats:

Sammy Holmer: 11 kills, 11 digs, 4 aces

Hannah Johnson: 9 kills, 4 blocks

Charlie Thomas: 38 assists, 6 digs, 2 kills

Oak Harbor stats:

Karen Salinger: 14 kills, 11 digs

Jasmine Phillips: 17 digs, 3 aces

Records: Lynnwood 18-0; Oak Harbor 10-8

Lynnwood next match: District semifinals vs Shorecrest; 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at Marysville Pilchuck High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits