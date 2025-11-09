High school sports roundup for Nov. 7, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!
Football
Non-playoff season finale
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 29-28
The Lynnwood Royals scored a touchdown followed by a successful two-point conversion with less than three minutes to play, ending a 29-game losing streak with a 29-28 win over Marysville Getchell. The victory came on the final game of the season. The Royals’ last win came on the final game of the season in 2022, a 20-11 victory over West Seattle on Nov. 4, 2022.
Senior Jaceer Brooks led the Royals with 126 rushing yards and three touchdowns on offense and also had an interception on defense.
Lynnwood top individual stats:
Offense- Rushing:
Jaceer Brooks: 14 for 126 yards, 3 TDs
Hannibal Bendawi: 11 for 72 yards
Justin Young: 5 for 61 yards
Sam Jack: 1 TD
Defense:
Jaceer Brooks: 1 INT, 4 tackles
Hannibal Bendawi: 5 tackles
Sam Jack: 5 tackles
Donovan Golston: 7 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss
Noah Peterson: 3 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss
Elijah Howell: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss
Records: Lynnwood 1-9; Marysville Getchell 0-10
Playoffs
Seattle Prep defeated Mountlake Terrace 20-10
Records: Seattle Prep 6-3; Mountlake Terrace 8-2
