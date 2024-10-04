High school sports roundup for Oct. 1, 2024

Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Janie Hanson 2
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Natalie Maxey and Gabbie Martin-Mazzeo
Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:
Alice Everett
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-3, 5-3; Mountlake Terrace 3-2-1; 3-3-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 3; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Jackson; Thursday, Oct. 3; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 1-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-0-1, 7-0-1; Meadowdale 2-3, 4-4
Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Oct. 3; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood vs Cascade
No results reported
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Swimming
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 122-48
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:12.22
200 individual medley: Alana Dewing (C) 2:40.34
50 freestyle: May Phut (C) 27.27
100 butterfly: Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:02.46
100 freestyle: Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:00.64
500 freestyle: Zoe MacDonald (EW) 5:55.05
100 backstroke: Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:03.85
100 breaststroke: Lauren Tra (EW) 1:21.11
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 2:01.56
200 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Tatumn Detjen, Maya Bergan, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:51.22
400 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Maya Bergan, Olivia Garcia, Zoe MacDonald) 4:11.23
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace
No results reported
Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday October 3; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Kamiak and Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 3; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
