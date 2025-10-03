High school sports roundup for Oct. 1, 2025

Volleyball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 3-2
16-25, 25-21, 27-25, 20-25, 15-11
Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:
Emerson Alley: 26 assists
Sarah Simula: 8 kills, 9 aces
Cascade top individual stats:
Maggie Christensen: 40 assists, 7 aces
Lucy Cox: 17 kills
Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-5; Cascade 3-4
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorewood; Monday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-0, 5-1; Lynnwood 1-2, 2-6
Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Tennis
Shorewood at Meadowdale- postponed due to weather
Match rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 3; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Stanwood at Lynnwood- postponed due to weather
Match rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Cross County
Cascade, Lynnwood, Marysville Pilchuck, Stanwood – at McCollum Park
No results reported
Lynnwood next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy, Kamiak, Lynnwood and Snohomish; Tuesday, Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m. at Martha Lake Airport
