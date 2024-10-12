High school sports roundup for Oct. 10, 2024

Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0
Edmonds-Woodway goal:
Lily Frank
Edmonds-Woodway assist:
Jane Micelli
Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:
Alice Everett
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-4, 8-4; Mountlake Terrace 3-4-1, 3-6-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 2-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 6-1-1, 9-1-1; Meadowdale 3-5, 5-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Monroe defeated Lynnwood 7-0
No details reported
Records: Monroe 5-5; Lynnwood 0-10
Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Monday, Oct. 14; 7 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 7-0
Singles winners:
Steven Anderson 6-1, 6-0
Nalu Akiona 6-2, 6-4
Arman Mkrtyrev 6-3, 6-3
Teo Mahoney 6-2, 6-3
Doubles winners:
Erik Alsdorf/Liam Milatead 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
Ben Browne/Eli Agol 6-2, 6-1
Cooper Giles/Simon Branch 6-2, 6-0
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 11-2; Shorecrest 8-6
Edmonds-Woodway next match: District Tournament; TBA
Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0
Singles:
Brandon Tran (L) defeated Dimitri Lewark (AM) 6-1, 6-4
Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Ethan Tong (AM) 6-0, 6-1
Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Kellen Flatt (AM) 6-0, 6-0
Andrew Tran (L) defeated Parker Campbell (AM) 6-0, 6-4
Doubles:
Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) defeated Lochlan Shelvin/Owen Russell (AM) 7-6 (7-3), 7-5
Tristan Vista/Derek Simbulan (L) defeated Nicholas Lewark/Khaitam Huynh (AM) 6-0, 6-1
Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) won 6-4, 6-1
Records: Lynnwood 9-5; Archbishop Murphy 0-14
Lynnwood next match: District Tournament; TBA
Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Everett; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 3:30 p.m. at Clark Park
Meadowdale next match: District tournament; TBA
Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0
25-15, 25-15, 25-14
Lynnwood top individual stats:
Audrey Williams: 13 kills
Sammy Holmer: 9 kills, 4 aces, 12 digs
Evangeline Sum: 18 digs, 3 aces
Marysville Getchell top individual stats:
Quinn Gleason: 21 digs, 2 aces
Kayla Ream: 3 kills, 2 blocks
Ekjot Bhandal: 3 kills
Records: Lynnwood 6-4; Marysville Getchell 1-9
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 14; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lincoln (Seattle) 3-1
25-14, 21-25, 25-19, 25-15
Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:
Makayla Hansen: 15 assists, 11 digs, 4 aces
Ava Bartin: 7 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces
Reinna Mostrales: 14 kills, 9 digs
Chloe Chan: 24 digs
Neeva Trais: 9 assists
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-1; Lincoln 6-5
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Monday, Oct. 14; 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Archbishop Murphy/Jackson/Lynnwood
at McCollum Park
4000 meters
Girls team scores:
1. Jackson 16
2. Lynnwood 51
3. Archbishop Murphy 71
Girls top individual finishers:
1. Chandra Sankara Narayanan (J) 16:50
2. Olivia Friedrich (J) 16:53
3. Joy Tju (J) 17:06
4. Selena Bangerter (J) 17:17
5. Isabel Harris (L) 17:21
6. Madeleine Swanson (J) 17:22
7. Harneet Pandher (J) 17:23
8. Elena Schiebel (J) 17:28
9. Marin Lambert (J) 17:29
10. Sannidhi Prasanna Revan (J) 17:46
11. Alyssa Webb (J) 17:46
12. Alice Tyler (L) 17:51
13. Kyla Weltzin (AM) 18:09
14. Analycia Zavala (J) 18:10
15. Ava Evans (J) 18:11
16. Barbara Ramirez-Garcia (L) 18:38
Boys team scores:
1. Jackson 15
2. Lynnwood 50
3. Archbishop Murphy 79
Boys top individual finishers:
1. Jordan Schatz (J) 13:57
2. Whittaker Perrin (J) 13:57
3. Benjamin Christiansen (J) 13:58
4. Keneisa Udo (J) 13:58
5. Kenneth Peterson (J) 14:11
6. Matthew Fairwell (J) 14:14
7. Kale Solomon (L) 14:15
8. Joshua Dawson (L) 14:23
9. Finn Collins (J) 14:23
10. Stephan Osterbur (J) 14:30
11. Matias Andry (L) 14:43
12. Ethan Holmes (J) 14:46
13. Cole Corrigan (J) 14:47
14. Logan Rusher (J) 14:50
15. Noah Price (L) 14:51
Click below for all results
www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/239187/results/all
Lynnwood next meet: Nike Hole In The Wall XC Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 12; 8:20 a.m. at Lakewood High School in Arlington
Girls Swimming
Dual meet: Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Shorecrest at Lynnwood Pool
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 137-33
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 139-41
Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 94-47
Individual event results:
200 freestyle:
1. Dylan Buechler-Flack (M) 2:08.10
2. Raine McLaughlin (S) 2:15.43
3. Caitlin Lee (L) 2:26.15
200 medley:
1. Rebecca Coates (L) 2:28.66
2. Avery Leptich (S) 2:51.46
3. Ada Hopper (S) 2:58.45
50 freestyle:
1. Aila Howson (S) 28.74
2. Walker Temme (S) 28.83
3. Quinn Johnson (S) 29.05
1 meter dive:
1. Maggie Beatty-Witt (S) 163.80
2. Berkley Gorre (S) 160.35
3. Sophie Katsoilometes (S) 85.30
100 butterfly:
1. Anna Bendiksen (S) 1:07.69
2. Clara Pettiross (S) 1:17.57
3. Adele Lynn (S) 1:18.36
100 freestyle:
1. Charlotte Phillips (S) 58.05
2. Lauren Reeves (S) 1:04.44
3. Caitlin Lee (L) 1:04.68
500 freestyle:
1. Quinn Whorley (S) 5:20.35
2. Hazel Anderson (S) 6:03.88
3. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 6:47.52
100 backstroke:
1. Dylan Buechler-Flack (M) 1:05.80
2. Nina Anderson (M) 1:07.89
3. Walker Teeme (S) 1:10.16
100 breaststroke:
1. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:16.73
2. Gigi Garbaccio (S) 1:25.34
3. Leyna Ball (M) 1:26.87
Relay event results:
200 medley:
1. Shorecrest (Charlotte Phillips, Aila Howson, Quinn Whorley, Adele Lynn) 2:01.40
2. Shorecrest (Hazel Anderson, Walker Temme, Clara Pettiross, Lauren Reeves) 2:10.76
3. Lynnwood (Caitlin Lee, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan, Sophia Cordova) 2:12.50
200 freestyle:
1. Shorecrest (Anna Bendiksen, Raine McLaughlin, Lauren Reeves, Charlotte Phillips) 1:52.87
2. Shorecrest (Anna Joseph, Mia Halset, Bryn Birgfeld, Quinn Johnson) 1:57.93
3. Lynnwood (Shifa Hanchinamani, Naomi Aquino, Sophia Cordova, Bella Abrahamyan) 2:19.21
400 freestyle:
1. Shorecrest (Aila Howson, Anna Bendiksen, Raine McLaughlin, Quinn Whorley) 3:58.90
2. Shorecrest (Adele Lynn, Bryn Birgfeld, Quinn Johnson, Hazel Anderson) 4:20.30
3. Lynnwood (Ofelia Matevosyan, Bella Abrahamyan, Caitlin Lee, Rebecca Coates) 4:28.28
Lynnwood next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics
Meadowdale next meet: vs Mariner; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School
