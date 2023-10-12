High school sports roundup for Oct. 11, 2023

Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0
25-20, 25-15, 25-9
Lynnwood stats:
Sammy Holmer: 7 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace
Hannah Johnson: 8 kills, 2 blocks
Paige Gessey: 8 kills, 6 digs
Marysville Getchell stats:
Ashtyn Hale: 12 digs
Sophia Gilbert: 4 kills
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 10-0, 12-0; Marysville Getchell 1-9, 2-9
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday October 16; 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 9-1, 12-1; Edmonds-Woodway 4-6, 6-6
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Arlington; Tuesday October 17; 7:00 p.m.
Wesco 3A Volleyball standings (league records only):
Lynnwood 10-0
Shorewood 9-1
Meadowdale 8-2
Shorecrest 7-2
Archbishop Murphy 7-3
Snohomish 6-3
Monroe 5-4
Arlington 5-4
Stanwood 4-5
Marysville Pilchuck 4-6
Edmonds-Woodway 4-6
Everett 2-7
Cedarcrest 2-8
Cascade 1-8
Mountlake Terrace 1-8
Marysville Getchell 1-9
Boys Tennis
Jackson defeated Meadowdale 5-2
Singles:
Ben Lee (M) defeated Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-0, 6-0
Kyle Nong (M) defeaed Hayden Bridgman (J) 6-4, 6-2
Nikunj Shah (M) defeated Arhan Sinha (J) 6-3, 6-3
Rajveer Lahanker (J) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-0, 6-3
Doubles:
Henry Park/Eugene Kim (J) defeated Colin McGuire/Matthew Mork (M) 6-0, 6-0
Andy Stark/Ashton Bergman (J) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Nick Blas (M) 6-0, 6-1
Will Kink/Gavin Taylor (J) defeated Kyle Josafat/Julien Tenisch (M) 6-1, 6-0
Records: Jackson 13-1; Meadowdale 4-7
The following tennis matches were all postponed on Wednesday due to weather:
Glacier Peak vs Edmonds-Woodway
Lynnwood vs Marysville Pilchuck
Mountlake Terrace vs Mariner
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.