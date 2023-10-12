High school sports roundup for Oct. 11, 2023

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0

25-20, 25-15, 25-9

Lynnwood stats:

Sammy Holmer: 7 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace

Hannah Johnson: 8 kills, 2 blocks

Paige Gessey: 8 kills, 6 digs

Marysville Getchell stats:

Ashtyn Hale: 12 digs

Sophia Gilbert: 4 kills

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 10-0, 12-0; Marysville Getchell 1-9, 2-9

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday October 16; 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 9-1, 12-1; Edmonds-Woodway 4-6, 6-6

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Arlington; Tuesday October 17; 7:00 p.m.

Wesco 3A Volleyball standings (league records only):

Lynnwood 10-0

Shorewood 9-1

Meadowdale 8-2

Shorecrest 7-2

Archbishop Murphy 7-3

Snohomish 6-3

Monroe 5-4

Arlington 5-4

Stanwood 4-5

Marysville Pilchuck 4-6

Edmonds-Woodway 4-6

Everett 2-7

Cedarcrest 2-8

Cascade 1-8

Mountlake Terrace 1-8

Marysville Getchell 1-9

Boys Tennis

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Singles:

Ben Lee (M) defeated Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-0, 6-0

Kyle Nong (M) defeaed Hayden Bridgman (J) 6-4, 6-2

Nikunj Shah (M) defeated Arhan Sinha (J) 6-3, 6-3

Rajveer Lahanker (J) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-0, 6-3

Doubles:

Henry Park/Eugene Kim (J) defeated Colin McGuire/Matthew Mork (M) 6-0, 6-0

Andy Stark/Ashton Bergman (J) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Nick Blas (M) 6-0, 6-1

Will Kink/Gavin Taylor (J) defeated Kyle Josafat/Julien Tenisch (M) 6-1, 6-0

Records: Jackson 13-1; Meadowdale 4-7

The following tennis matches were all postponed on Wednesday due to weather:

Glacier Peak vs Edmonds-Woodway

Lynnwood vs Marysville Pilchuck

Mountlake Terrace vs Mariner

— Compiled by Steve Willits