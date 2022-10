High school sports roundup for Oct. 12, 2022

Boys tennis

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Pilchuck 7-0

Singles:

Evan Yang (L) defeated Jon Disney Cerrillo (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) defeated Daniel Calle (MP) 6-2, 6-1

Derek Simbulan (L) defeated RJ Peebles (MP) 6-1, 6-3

Connor Seuferling (L) defeated Steven Cervantes (MP) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Ethan Truong/Alvin Le (L) defeated Ethan Alberts/Cal Higgins (MP) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2

Ethan Murray/Jacob McClellan (L) defeated Sebastian Gomez/Gabriel Bradley (MP) 6-0, 6-1

Eric Phan/Diego Brown (L) defeated Terrance Johnson/Clancey Flynn (MP) 7-5, 6-2

Records: Lynnwood 3-11; Marysville Pilchuck 0-11

Lynnwood next match: Wesco 3A South Boys Tennis Tournament; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 11 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Glacier Peak 6-1

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Drew Jansen (GP) 6-2, 6-0

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Bradley Clark (GP) 6-1, 6-1

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Joe Pappas (GP) 6-1, 6-2

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Nathan Olson (GP) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles:

Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Bode Stevenson/Karsten Sweum (GP) 6-4, 6-3

Connor Leuck/Ethan Dayton (GP) defeated Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 11-9

Tomas Mahoney/Nico Menanno (EW) defeated Kyler Jensen/Tanner Johnson (GP) 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 10-7

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 13-0; Glacier Peak 8-5

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Wesco 3A South Boys Tennis Tournament; Tuesday October 18; 11:00 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: Wesco 3A South Boys Tennis Tournament; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 11 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Henry Park (J) defeated Ylli Berisha (M) 6-1, 6-1

Austen Lin (J) defeated Joe Kautzman (M) 6-0, 7-5

Ashton Bergman (J) defeated Lucas Robinson (M) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8)

Eugene Kim (J) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles:

David Song/Ben Lee (J) defeated Nolan Collier/Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-0, 6-0

Luke Pang/Dylan Thong (J) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 6-0, 6-0

Kavi Parikh/Hayden Bridgman (J) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Kyle Josafat (M) 6-0, 6-2

Records: Jackson 13-2; Meadowdale 4-8

Meadowdale next match: Wesco 3A South Boys Tennis Tournament; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 11 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace vs Mariner

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: Wesco 3A South Boys Tennis Tournament; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 11 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Marysville-Getchell 3-0

25-17,25-9, 25-22

Lynnwood individual stats:

Paige Gessey: 11 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces

Sammy Holder: 10 kills, 1 ace

Hannah Johnson: 7 kills, 3 aces

Charlie Thomas: 28 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces

Eva Sum: 12 digs, 3 aces

Marysville-Getchell individual stats:

Maricella Scott 15 digs, 3 aces

Brooke Gilbert 10 digs, 5 aces

Aryana Knorr: 5 kills

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 9-1, 10-2; Marysville Getchell 2-8, 3-8

Lynnwood next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 17; 7 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 5-5, 8-5; Edmonds-Woodway 4-6, 7-6

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Arlington; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits