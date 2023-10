High school sports roundup for Oct. 12, 2023

Cross Country

Edmonds School District Championships

at Lynndale Park

4000 meter course

Girls team scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 36

2. Meadowdale 41

3. Mountlake Terrace 46

4. Lynnwood 102

Top 10 individual finishers:

1. Payton Conover (Mead) 16:09

2. Marley Maquiling (Mead) 16:27

3. Gabby Landa (EW) 17:01

4. Sonita Chen (MT) 17:34

5. Lily Kamila (EW) 17:37

6. Arielle Analau (MT) 17:40

7. Kelly Luu (EW) 17:48

8. Mira Olson (MT) 17:51

9. Mio Masunaga (EW) 18:02

10. Emma Averbeck (Mead) 18:03

Boys team scores:

1. Meadowdale 28

2. Edmonds-Woodway 38

3. Mountlake Terrace 65

4. Lynnwood 118

Top 10 individual finishers:

1. John Patterson (Mead) 13:25

2. Boden Chapek (EW) 13:39

3. Matthew Patterson (Mead) 13:41

4. Luke Blomberg (EW) 13:50

5. Landon Smith (Mead) 13:53

6. Logan Toulouse (MT) 13:53

7. Elisha Einfeld (EW) 13:53

8. Reilly Brookhart (MT) 13:54

9. Jackson Marti (Mead) 14:10

10. Patrick Steier (Mead) 14:11

Next meet: Wesco/Emerald Sound Championships; Saturday, Oct. 21; 2:15 p.m. at Granite Falls High School

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Monroe 5-0

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Ally Villalobos Van Slooten: 2 goals

Claire August: 1 goal, 2 assists

Chloe Parker: 1 goal, 1 assist

Natalie Cardin: 1 goal

Jordyn Stokes (GK): 3 saves, shutout

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 9-2-1, 9-3-1; Monroe 4-7-1, 4-7-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Stanwood; Tuesday, Oct. 17; 7 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-0

Shorewood goals:

Amelia Severn (2), Abbey Lee (2), Diana Tuilevuka

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 12-0, 12-1; Edmonds-Woodway 6-5-1, 6-6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday, Oct. 17; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 7-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-5-1, 6-6-1; Marysville Pilchuck 0-12, 1-12

Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Tuesday, Oct. 17; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 1-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 2-10-0, 2-10-1; Lynnwood 0-12, 0-13

Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 17; 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 140-29

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:59.39

200 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Detjen, Adison Oliver, Morales-Tomas, Bates) 1:52.89

400 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Bennett, Zoe MacDonald, Olivia Garcia, Hannah Baldock) 4:04.66

Individual events:

200 freestyle:

Olivia Garcia (EW) 2:09.09

Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:12.50

Lexi Czarnecki (EW) 2:36.32

200 medley:

Sophia Rodriguez (EW) 2:41.33

Kate Marquart (EW) 2:42.29

Lucy Nguyen (M) 3:33.31

50 freestyle:

Sydney Bates (EW) 28.52

Sadie Ward (EW) 28.87

Hannah Baldock (EW) 29.11

100 butterfly:

Simone Bennett (EW) 1:03.56

Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:09.39

Madison Morales-Tomas (EW) 1:09.76

100 freestyle:

Zoe MacDonald (EW) 1:03.43

Hannah Baldock (EW) 1:04.20

Sadie Ward (EW) 1:04.22

500 freestyle:

Alice Stedman (EW) 6:37.43

Ainsley Reece (EW) 6:40.35

Holland Hornaday (EW) 6:57.87

100 backstroke:

Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:03.67

Zoe MacDonald (EW) 1:10.17

Grace Le (EW) 1:18.64

100 breaststroke:

Lauren Tra (EW) 1:21.31

Sophia Rodriguez (EW) 1:22.31

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday, Oct. 19; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 138-34

Relay winners:

200 medley: Jackson (Hanna Fritts, Olivia Hoyla, Elissa Anderson, Emme Wetherington) 2:00.06

200 freestyle: Jackson (Julia Song, Lindsay Catli, Kassie Smasne, Anderson) 1:48.68

400 freestyle: Jackson (Song, Megan Wang, Jillian Guerra, Anderson) 3:56.03

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Lindsay Catli (J) 2:16.50

200 medley: Sakura Gabor (J) 2:24.00

50 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (J) 25.44

100 butterfly: Mia Abrigo (J) 1:06.20

100 freestyle: Celina Hernandez-Murillo (J) 58.81

500 freestyle: Hanna Fritts (J) 5:37.12

100 backstroke: Fritts (J) 1:08.12

100 breaststroke: Olivia Hoyla (J) 1:11.51

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Oct. 17; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale vs Shorewood

No results reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday, Oct. 17; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics

Girls Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-0

25-20, 25-15, 25-21

Meadowdale stats:

Violet Dubois: 15 kills, 9 digs

Sofia Brockmeyer: 22 digs

Ja’elle Jenkins: 9 kills, 3 digs

Jackie Tang: 6 kills, 5 digs

Marysville Pilchuck stats:

Darina Glassburn: 13 aces

Aideen Bobadilla: 18 digs

Anna Dantas: 7 kills, 6 digs

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 9-2, 9-4; Marysville Pilchuck 4-7, 4-7

Meadowdale next match: vs Stanwood; Monday, Oct. 16; 7.p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

Monroe stats:

Sawyer Mahler: 8 kills, 4 aces, 11 digs

Karisa Martin: 10 kills

Sara Skold: 16 assists

Maddie Walker: 27 digs

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Lia Brown: 8 kills, 9 assists, 9 digs, 3 aces

Hayley Trinh: 18 digs

Emerson Alley: 3 aces

Records (league and overall): Monroe 6-4, 8-4; Mountlake Terrace 1-9, 2-10

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Everett; Tuesday, Oct. 17; 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 7-0

Singles:

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Nathan Kim (C) 7-6, 6-0

Arman Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Andrew Hayashi (C) 7-5, 6-1

Thomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Jay Saefong (C) 6-1, 6-2

Ben Brown (EW) defeated Landon Herston (C) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Jude Wilcox/Nico Menanno (EW) defeated Charlie Park/Tim Bonilla-Stevenson (C) 6-3, 7-6

John Marquart/Tim Park (EW) defeated Jian Yang/Zane Axberg (C) 6-2, 6-2

Simon Branch/Cooper Giles (EW) defeated Jad Elayan/Agustine Dang (C) 6-2, 6-2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-2; Cascade 2-10

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Wesco 3A South Championship Tournament; Tuesday, Oct. 17; 1 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Mariner 6-1

Singles:

Joseph Na (M) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-2, 5-2

Tristan Vista (L) defeated Ilya Tambunua (M) 7-5, 6-4

Ethan Murray (L) defeated Elian Gonzalez (M) 6-2, 6-0

Santiagao Gonzalez-Corzo (L) defeated Amar Salmi (M) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Records: Lynnwood 7-5; Mariner 0-7

Lynnwood next match: Wesco 3A South Championship Tournament; Tuesday, Oct. 17; 1 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 7-0

Singles:

Reyli Almanza-Cruz (Mead) defeated Hayden Beach (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Kyle Josafaat/Vincent Ly (Mead) defeated Lukas Robbins/Clancey Flynn (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Records: Meadowdale 5-7; Marysville Pilchuck 0-9

Meadowdale next match: Wesco 3A South Championship Tournament; Tuesday, Oct. 17; 1 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits