High school sports roundup for Oct. 14, 2021

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 2-0

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

– Natalie Cardin

– Veronica Gomez

Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper shutout:

– Sierra Sonko

Records: Mountlake Terrace 8-2-3; Cascade 0-11-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Lynnwood; Tuesday October 19; 7:30 p.m.

Everett defeated Lynnwood 7-1

Everett goal scorer:

– Bella Nguon (3)

– Taylor Marshall (2)

– Kelsey Tebatebai

– Lanie Thompson

Everett assists:

– Bella Nguon

– Avery Marshall

– Taylor Marshall

– Brittney Lemke

Lynnwood goal scorer:

– Maya Kembel

Records: Everett 4-8; Lynnwood 3-9-1

Lynnwood next match; vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday Oct. 19; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 2-0

Records: Arlington 4-7-2; Meadowdale 4-8-1

Meadowdale next match; at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday Oct. 19; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:

– Deanna Montero Vega

Records: Stanwood 8-5; Edmonds-Woodway 6-5-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match; vs Meadowdale; Tuesday Oct. 19; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Girls Volleyball

Everett defeated Lynnwood 3-0

25-16, 25-15, 25-19

Everett individual stats:

– Camille Maggio 11 kills

– Genevieve Wilkinson 19 digs

– Lili Thompson 10 kills and 4 blocks

– Maggie Chadwick 27 assists

Lynnwood individual stats:

– Sammy Holmer 8 kills and 2 aces

– Sarah McArthur 6 kills and 2 aces

– Payton Masters 15 digs

Records: Everett 7-5; Lynnwood 7-5

Lynnwood next league match; at Mountlake Terrace; Monday Oct. 18; 7 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2

No details reported

Records: Stanwood 10-1; Edmonds-Woodway 2-9

Edmonds-Woodway next league match; at Meadowdale; Monday Oct. 18; 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Meadowdale at Lynnwood

Cancelled due to rain

Next Match: 3A Wesco South Boys Tennis Tournament; Tuesday Oct. 19; 11 a.m. at Jackson High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits