High school sports roundup for Oct. 14, 2025

Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
17-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23
Meadowdale top individual stats:
Violet DuBois: 19 kills and 10 digs
Ja’elle Jenkins: 16 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces
Rian Paris: 26 assists
Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:
Emerson Alley: 26 assists, 8 digs
Sarah Simula: 13 kills, 11 digs
Lia Brown: 11 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces
Jillian Brown: 6 kills, 6 digs
Makenna Davidson: 6 kills
Sierra Swan: 9 digs
Claire Dalan: 4 digs
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-5, 4-7; Mountlake Terrace 1-6, 4-7
Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at King’s; Wednesday, Oct. 15; 7 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 3-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-2, 7-4; Shorewood 5-2, 6-4
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 3-0
25-20, 25-13, 25-15
Archbishop Murphy top individual stats:
Teuila Halalilo: 23 assists
Ashley Fletcher: 9 kills and 13 digs
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 7-0, 10-0; Lynnwood 2-4, 3-8
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Swimming
Dual Meet- Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Shorewood
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 126-38
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 90-80
Shoerwood defeated Meadowdale 118-46
Individual event top finishers:
200 yard freestyle:
1. Dylan Buechler-Flack (M) 2:04.15
2. Vivian Floral (S) 2:15.91
3. Olivia Penaluna (EW) 2:17.50
4. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:18.67
5. Alice Stedman (EW) 2:19.34
200 yard medley:
1. Daniel Buchholz (S) 2:20.55
2. Ainsley Reece (EW) 2:41.04
3. Audrey Chiu (EW) 2:45.25
4. Addy Falkin (S) 2:45.30
5. Aker Addie (S) 2:46.75
50 yard freestyle:
1. Maya Bergan (EW) 26.94
2. Allie Mae Gallagher (S) 27.29
3. Sydney Bates (EW) 27.36
4. Olivia Sanchez (S) 27.81
5. Addison Marx (S) 28.24
100 yard butterfly:
1. Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:04.92
2. Olivia Sanchez (S) 1:08.31
3. Ainsley Reece (EW) 1:10.07
4. Nina Anderson (M) 1:13.37
5. Aker Addie (S) 1:14.69
100 yard freestyle:
1. Daniel Buchholz (S) 56.50
2. Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:00.71
3. Maya Bergan (EW) 1:00.76
4. Vivian Foral (S) 1:00.91
5. Olivia Penaluna (EW) 1:03.17
500 yard freestyle:
1. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 6:10.82
2. Maia Finseth (S) 6:18.32
3. Alice Stedman (EW) 6:23.62
4. Nicole Gwaltney (S) 6:31.79
5. Joy Saleska (S) 6:38.74
100 yard backstroke:
1. Dylan Buechler-Flack (M) 1:02.62
2. Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:05.24
3. Allie Mae Gallagher (S) 1:08.15
4. Nina Anderson (M) 1:08.83
5. Sadie Ward (EW) 1:13.80
100 yard breaststroke:
1. Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:12.83
2. Lauren Tra (EW) 1:23.61
3. Leyna Ball (M) 1:24.59
4. Addison Marx (S) 1:26.12
5. Audrey Chiu (EW) 1:26.13
Relay event top finishers:
200 yard medley:
1. Edmonds-Woodway (Olivia Garcia, Tatumn Detjen, Zoe MacDonald, Sydney Bates) 1:58.61
2. Shorewood (Allie Mae Gallagher, Daniel Buchholz, Olivia Sanchez, Aker Addie) 1:59.79
3. Edmonds-Woodway (Amara Leckie, Lauren Tra, Mina Hart, Sadie Ward) 2:13.02
200 yard freestyle:
1. Shorewood (Olivia Sanchez, Vivian Foral, Addison Marx, Daniel Buchholz) 1:47.26
2. Edmonds-Woodway (Tatumn Detjen, Maya Bergan, Olivia Penaluna, Sydney Bates) 1:50.80
3. Shorewood (Sarah Mitchell, Elana Bronsther, Elise Timss, Natalia Martin) 1:59.27
400 yard freestyle:
1. Shorewood (Vivian Foral, Aker Addie, Elana Bronsther, Allie Mae Gallagher) 4:09.23
2. Edmonds-Woodway (Maya Bergan, Sadie Ward, Zoe MacDonald, Olivia Garcia) 4:11.62
3. Meadowdale (Nina Anderson, Elizabeth Goergen, Leyna Ball, Dylan Buechler-Flack) 4:24.18
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mariner and Mountlake Terrace; Thursday October 23; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson and Mountlake Terrace; Thursday October 16; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 9-0
Maddy Bryant, Mena Waters and Haylie Kuehn each scored two goals as the Warriors shut out the Royals.
Edmonds-Woodway goals
Maddy Bryant (assist: Jane Miceli)
Lily Frank
Mena Waters
Mena Waters (assist: Amelia Miller)
Maddy Bryant
Janie Hanson (assist: Lucy Myers)
Haylie Kuehn (assist: Bella Drietzler)
Haylie Kuehn
Natalie Maxey
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeepers with the combined shutout:
Morgan Smith
Ella Bryant
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-1-3, 7-2-3; Lynnwood 0-9, 0-12
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 4-1
No details reported
Records: Meadowdale 6-5-1; Marysville Getchell 3-8
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2 in overtime
Mountlake Terrace goals:
Mia Rheinheimer
Lilly Sims
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-3-3, 5-5-3; Mountlake Terrace 1-6-2, 3-8-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 16; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Tennis
Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 5-2
Singles:
Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Brody Rouse (E) 6-1, 6-3
Jayden Nguyen (MT) defeated Samuel Russell (E) 6-1, 6-3
Josh Bozick (MT) defeated Colton Marks (E) 6-1 6-2
Gavin Lewis (E) defeated Jaedon Belo (MT) 7-5, 6-3
Doubles:
Brandon Vuong/Owen Smith (MT) defeated Owen Brunni/Evan Brunni (E) 6-7, 6-3, 10-4
Tyson Castaneda/Edgar Zheng (MT) defeated Cobin Chadwick/Jericho Brown (E) 6-3, 6-2
Maxwell Bowman/Isaace Taylor (E) defeated Gabe Jolosky/Gabe Kurinawan (MT) 6-3, 6-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: Wesco 3A South Championships; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 11 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
