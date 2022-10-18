High school sports roundup for Oct. 17, 2022

Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 3-0

25-19, 25-12, 25-11

Meadowdale individual stats:

Aubrey Colgdon: 17 assists, 4 aces

Steph Grimes: 7 digs, 5 aces

Tanna Kollen: 7 kills

Mia Johns: 5 kills

Stanwood individual stats:

Barrett Anderson: 8 digs and 4 kills

Madilynne Heuett: 10 digs, 1 ace and 1 assist

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 10-1, 11-2; Stanwood 1-10, 2-10

Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville-Getchell; Wednesday, Oct. 19; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 3-2

Archbishop Murphy individual stats:

Tatum Gill: 16 kills, 15 digs, 3 aces

Alishia Nichols: 24 assists, 13 digs, 7 aces, 4 kills

Lauren Foglianai: 24 digs

Natalie Russell: 20 digs, 16 kills, 3 blocks

Lynnwood individual stats:

Charlie Thomas: 35 assists

Hannah Johnson: 10 kills, 3 blocks

Paige Gessey: 15 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 11-0, 11-0; Lynnwood 9-2, 10-3

Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday, Oct. 19; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls soccer

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 10-1-1, 10-1-1; Edmonds-Woodway 4-5-2, 5-5-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Arlington; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 7:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits