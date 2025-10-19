High school sports roundup for Oct. 17, 2025

Football

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 34-14

Meadowdale top individual stats:

Passing:

Ki Gamble: 10 for 14, 96 yards and 1 TD

Rushing:

Keavaugh Steich: 18 for 179 yards and 3 TDs

Ki Gamble: 2 for 31 yards

Aidan Osborne: 3 for 17 yards

Receiving:

Jack Baker: 3 for 16 yards

Records: Meadowdale 5-2; Lynnwood 0-7

Meadowdale next game: vs Monroe; Friday, Oct. 24; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Annie Wright; Friday, Oct. 24; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 49-7

Mountlake Terrace scoring plays:

– Cody Ekanayake 30 yard TD reception from Mason Wilson

– Owen Boswell 11 yard TD run

– Owen Boswell 2 yard TD run

– Ely Meegan 31 yard TD reception from Mason Wilson

– Mason Wilson 1 yard TD run

– Owen Boswell 81 yard TD run

– Mason Wilson 2 yard TD run

Cian Harney 7 for 7 on PAT attempts

Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:

Passing:

Mason Wilson 8 for 12, 144 yards and 2 TDs

Alexander Robinson 1 for 1, 11 yards

Rushing:

Owen Boswell: 10 for 162 yards and 3 TDs

Mason Wilson: 8 for 70 yards and 2 TDs

Cody Ekanayake: 7 for 45 yards

Ely Meegan: 1 for 1 yard

Tommy Geyer: 2 for 1 yard

Receiving:

Andrew McBride: 3 for 36 yards

Owen Boswell: 2 for 35 yards

Ely Meegan: 1 for 31 yards and 1 TD

Cody Ekanayake: 1 for 30 yards and 1 TD

Jackson Wallis: 1 for 12 yards

Silas Fetters: 1 for 11 yards

Defense stats:

Top tacklers:

Owen Boswell 9, Andrew McBride 8, Liam Moore 8, Aaron Hatfield 7, Cody Ekanayake 6, Logan Armstrong 4, Ely Meegan 4, Zach McDonald 4, Nathan Jauregui Torrescano 4, Jackson Wallis 4

Tackles for losses:

Owen Boswell 2, Cian Harney 1, Mo Sillah 1, Andrew McBride 0.5, Jackson Wallis 0.5

Interceptions:

Aaron Hatfield 1

Fumble recovery:

Mo Sillah 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-0, 7-0; Everett 2-4, 3-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Oct. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 41-14

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-1, 5-2; Shorewood 3-2, 5-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Oct. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School