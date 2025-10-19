High school sports roundup for Oct. 17, 2025

Football
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 34-14
Meadowdale top individual stats:
Passing:
Ki Gamble: 10 for 14, 96 yards and 1 TD
Rushing:
Keavaugh Steich: 18 for 179 yards and 3 TDs
Ki Gamble: 2 for 31 yards
Aidan Osborne: 3 for 17 yards
Receiving:
Jack Baker: 3 for 16 yards
Records: Meadowdale 5-2; Lynnwood 0-7
Meadowdale next game: vs Monroe; Friday, Oct. 24; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Annie Wright; Friday, Oct. 24; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 49-7
Mountlake Terrace scoring plays:
– Cody Ekanayake 30 yard TD reception from Mason Wilson
– Owen Boswell 11 yard TD run
– Owen Boswell 2 yard TD run
– Ely Meegan 31 yard TD reception from Mason Wilson
– Mason Wilson 1 yard TD run
– Owen Boswell 81 yard TD run
– Mason Wilson 2 yard TD run
Cian Harney 7 for 7 on PAT attempts
Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:
Passing:
Mason Wilson 8 for 12, 144 yards and 2 TDs
Alexander Robinson 1 for 1, 11 yards
Rushing:
Owen Boswell: 10 for 162 yards and 3 TDs
Mason Wilson: 8 for 70 yards and 2 TDs
Cody Ekanayake: 7 for 45 yards
Ely Meegan: 1 for 1 yard
Tommy Geyer: 2 for 1 yard
Receiving:
Andrew McBride: 3 for 36 yards
Owen Boswell: 2 for 35 yards
Ely Meegan: 1 for 31 yards and 1 TD
Cody Ekanayake: 1 for 30 yards and 1 TD
Jackson Wallis: 1 for 12 yards
Silas Fetters: 1 for 11 yards
Defense stats:
Top tacklers:
Owen Boswell 9, Andrew McBride 8, Liam Moore 8, Aaron Hatfield 7, Cody Ekanayake 6, Logan Armstrong 4, Ely Meegan 4, Zach McDonald 4, Nathan Jauregui Torrescano 4, Jackson Wallis 4
Tackles for losses:
Owen Boswell 2, Cian Harney 1, Mo Sillah 1, Andrew McBride 0.5, Jackson Wallis 0.5
Interceptions:
Aaron Hatfield 1
Fumble recovery:
Mo Sillah 1
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-0, 7-0; Everett 2-4, 3-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Oct. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 41-14
Click here to read story
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-1, 5-2; Shorewood 3-2, 5-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Oct. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.