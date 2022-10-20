High school sports roundup for Oct. 18, 2022

Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 3-0

25-17, 25-18, 25-17

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Jessie Tong: 8 aces, 9 digs, 9 kills, 2 blocks

Haley Trinh: 6 aces, 12 digs

Maya Faulkner: 12 digs, 1 ace, 2 kills

Sarah Maricutu: 19 assists

Everett individual stats:

Emma Murphy: 7 assists

Peyton Lust: 16 digs

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-8, 5-8; Everett 2-9, 2-9

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorewood; Thursday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m.

Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Arlington 7-4, 7-5; Edmonds-Woodway 4-7, 7-7

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Monroe; Thursday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m.

Girls swimming

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 116-65

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Claire Smith (K) 2:03.40

200 medley: Katie Zou (K) 2:28.38

50 freestyle: Iris Cho (K) 26.73

Diving: Taejah Elmore (K) 105.50

100 butterfly: Smith (K) 59.85

100 freestyle: Julia Lorenzo (K) 58.69

500 freestyle: Zou (K) 6:01.69

100 backstroke: Simone Bennett (EW) 1:03.64

100 breaststroke: Janey Ryu (K) 1:15.32

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Kamiak (Lorenzo, Ryu, Zou, Cho) 1:59.94

200 freestyle: Kamiak (Lorenzo, Smith, Eva Cunnington, Ryu) 1:48.33

400 freestyle: Kamiak (Smith, Zou, Sophia Miga, Aida Park) 4:03.12

Records: Kamiak 6-1; Edmonds-Woodway 3-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Edmonds School District Championships; Saturday October 22; 2:45 p.m.

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 154-27

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Julia Song (J) 2:08.50

200 medley: Lindsay Catli (J) 2:26.28

50 freestyle: Elissa Anderson (J) 25.56

Diving: Lauren Wierschke (J) 195.55

100 butterfly: Olivia Hoyla (J) 59.51

100 freestyle: Mya Granger (M) 57.30

500 freestyle: Hoyla (J) 5:27.00

100 backstroke: Sabrina Pressler (J) 1:08.67

100 breaststroke: Evelyn O’Neill (J) 1:16.59

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Jackson (Megan Wang, O’Neill, Hoyla, Anderson) 1:56.50

200 freestyle: Jackson (Anderson, Song, Celina Hernandez-Murillo, Hoyla) 1:43.25

400 freestyle: Jackson (Wang, Jillian Guerra, Valerie Wang, O’Neill) 4:16.30

Records: Jackson 4-0; Meadowdale 2-5

Meadowdale next match: Edmonds School District Championships; Saturday, Oct. 22; 2:45 p.m.

Boys tennis

Wesco 3A South Tournament

Results not reported

Girls soccer

All Edmonds School District games were postponed due to poor air quality.

