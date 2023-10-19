High school sports roundup for Oct. 18, 2023

Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-0
Lynnwood stats:
Sammy Holmer: 11 kills
Hannah Johnson: 10 kills
Charlie Thomas: 35 assists, 4 kills, 7 digs
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 12-0, 14-0; Marysville Pilchuck 5-8, 5-8
Lynnwood next match: vs Stanwood; Tuesday, Oct. 24; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0
25-19, 25-18, 25-17
Meadowdale stats:
Ja’elle Jenkins: 10 kills, 6 digs
Jackie Tang: 21 assists, 4 aces, 4 digs
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 11-2, 11-4; Marysville Getchell 1-11, 2-12
Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 24; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
