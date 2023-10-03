High school sports roundup for Oct. 2, 2023

Girls Volleyball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 3-2
25-21, 21-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-11
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Haley Trinh: 31 digs, 2 aces
Lia Brown: 6 kills, 3 blocks
Maya Faulkner: 13 digs, 3 aces
Emmy Anderson: 18 assists, 5 kills
Shady Mayer: 4 kills, 11 digs
Catherine Brown: 3 kills, 4 blocks
Sarah Simula: 3 kills, 4 assists
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-6, 2-7; Cedarcrest 1-6, 1-6
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Snohomish; Wednesday, Oct. 4; 7 p.m.
Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15
Snohomish stats:
Kelsey Nichols: 18 kills, 19 digs, 3 aces
Ellie Wetmore: 11 digs, 2 kills, 3 aces, 41 assists
Anika Smith: 21 digs, 2 aces, 2 assists
Keira Beverford: 9 kills, 15 digs, 1 block, 2 aces
Sophie Red Elk: 11 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs
Edmonds-Woodway stats:
Kate McCarthy: 3 aces , 7 kills, 10 digs
Alyssa Dittoe: 7 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks
Addyson Pontak: 18 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill
Sydney Patelle 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 25 assists
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 5-2, 5-3; Edmonds-Woodway 3-4, 4-4
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Oct. 4; 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Shorecrest at Edmonds-Woodway (postponed)
makeup date: Friday, Oct. 6; 2:30 p.m.
Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace (postponed)
makeup date: Friday, Oct. 6; 3:30 p.m.
Meadowdale at Cascade (postponed)
Makeup date yet to be announced
— Compiled by Steve Willits
