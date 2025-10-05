High school sports roundup for Oct. 2, 2025

Football

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 24-17

Meadowdale juniors defensive back Nolan Swanson (6) and linebacker Brandon Shaw (45), and sophomore linebacker Isaac Wirtz (22), combine for a tackle during the Mavericks-Shorecrest Scots game Friday, Oct. 2 at Shoreline District Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Meadowdale junior defensive lineman Ezekiel Ratigan (50) and sophomore defensive back Taylor Brown (9) make a stop at midfield.
Mavs’ junior quarterback Zekiah Gamble (3) hands off to sophomore running back Isaac Wirtz (22) late in the first quarter.
Meadowdale junior wide receiver Jack Baker (5) threads the Scots defense early in the second quarter.
Mavs’ junior defensive lineman King Lee (55) brings down the Scots ball runner for short yardage.
Meadowdale sophomore defensive back Taylor Brown (9) and juniors defensive back CJ Williams (12) and linebacker Carter Gannon (44) swarm a runner in the Scots backfield.
Meadowdale junior linebacker Carter Gannon (44) stops the Scot runner for no gain late in the third quarter.
Mavs’ sophomore defensive back Alexander Wilson (4) ties up the Scots runner in the Scots backfield until tackling help arrives.
Junior running back Cayden Rivera (2) heads for a Mavs’ first down in the fourth quarter.
Mavericks’ junior kicker Holden Johnson (35) kicks an extra point from a hold by junior Jack Baker (5) after Baker’s touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Meadowdale offense key individual stats:

Passing:
Ki Gamble: 10 for 13, 109 yards, 1 TD

Rushing:
Cayden Rivera: 21 for 115 yards
Ki Gamble: 9 for 56 yards, 2 TDs
Isaac Wertz: 4 for 24 yards

Receiving:
Jack Baker: 5 for 73 yards, 1 TD
Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: 3 for 22 yards
Taylor Brown: 1 for 13 yards

Meadowdale defense key individual stats:
Owen Fulford: 4 tackles, 1.5 sacks
Carter Gannon: 6 tackles
Jamier Perry: 5 tackles, 0.5 sacks

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-2, 3-2; Shorecrest 0-3, 2-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Friday, Oct. 10; 8 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Mariner defeated Lynnwood 26-14
No details reported

Records: Mariner 1-4; Lynnwood 0-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Sultan; Friday, Oct. 10; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace defeated Monroe 48-7
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-0, 5-0; Monroe 0-4, 0-5
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Boys Tennis

Shorewood at Meadowdale
No results reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, Oct. 6; 3:30 p.m.

