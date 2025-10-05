High school sports roundup for Oct. 2, 2025

Football
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 24-17
Meadowdale offense key individual stats:
Passing:
Ki Gamble: 10 for 13, 109 yards, 1 TD
Rushing:
Cayden Rivera: 21 for 115 yards
Ki Gamble: 9 for 56 yards, 2 TDs
Isaac Wertz: 4 for 24 yards
Receiving:
Jack Baker: 5 for 73 yards, 1 TD
Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: 3 for 22 yards
Taylor Brown: 1 for 13 yards
Meadowdale defense key individual stats:
Owen Fulford: 4 tackles, 1.5 sacks
Carter Gannon: 6 tackles
Jamier Perry: 5 tackles, 0.5 sacks
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-2, 3-2; Shorecrest 0-3, 2-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Friday, Oct. 10; 8 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Mariner defeated Lynnwood 26-14
No details reported
Records: Mariner 1-4; Lynnwood 0-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Sultan; Friday, Oct. 10; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Mountlake Terrace defeated Monroe 48-7
Click here to read story
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-0, 5-0; Monroe 0-4, 0-5
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Boys Tennis
Shorewood at Meadowdale
No results reported
Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, Oct. 6; 3:30 p.m.
