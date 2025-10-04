High school sports roundup for Oct. 2, 2025

by Steve Willits Posted: October 3, 2025 14

Volleyball

Meadowdale senior Violet DuBois (right) hits into the Edmonds-Woodway block of senior Jillian Hatzenbeler (13) and senior Bianca Binkley (7) during a volleyball match on Thursday at Edmonds Woodway High School. (Photos by Joe Christian)
E-W sophomore Eva Belova (left) finesses the ball over the net as senior Neeva Travis (center) and junior Calla Camp (6) are ready to assist.
Meadowdale senior Ja’elle Jenkins spikes the ball.
Meadowdale celebrates a point that evened the score late in the fourth set.
E-W senior Indira Carey-Boxley (left) elevates as she goes for a kill in the third set.
The Mavericks’ Violet Dubois tries to get the ball past E-W blockers Calla Camp (6) and juniot Sawyer Hiatt (12).
Meadowdale senior Lindsey Warner (9) and sophomore Ariana Ree (left) rise up to block a hit.
The Warriors celebrate their match win over Meadowdale on Thursday.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-1
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 5-3; Meadowdale 1-4, 2-6
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale next match: at Jackson; Monday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-1

Edmonds-Woodway goals (assists):
Abby Peterson (Audrey Rothmeir)
Mena Waters (Natalie Maxey)
Audrey Rothmeir (Maddy Bryant)

Meadowdale goal:
Dulce Alvarez (penalty kick)

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-1-1, 6-2-1; Meadowdale 2-3-1, 4-4-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 7; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 8-0

Shorecrest goals:
Olivia Taylor
Kai Johnson
Pip Watkinson
Summer Sullivan
Paige Bosley
Siena Muoio
Parker Almquist
Anika Wallace

Shorecrest assists:
Nemesia Peters (2), Olivia Taylor, Pip Watkinson

Shorecrest goalkeeper(s) shutout:
Mickie McNeil and Inga Johnston

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 4-1-1, 5-2-2; Lynnwood 0-7, 0-9
Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0
No details reported

Records: Jackson 6-3; Mountlake Terrace 3-6-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Oct. 7; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Football

Edmonds-Woodway senior receiver Jacob Ramos (14) pulls in a pass Thursday as Sedro-Woolley’s Briley Eastwood (14) defends, during the Cubs’ 28-25 nonleague win at Sedro-Woolley High School. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
Edmonds-Woodway’s Cruz Escandon (6) tumbles to the turf as Sedro-Woolley defensive back Jaxon Silver (21) pleads his case to the officials Thursday. Silver was called for pass interference on the play.
Warriors’ receiver Joaquin Escandon (right) turns the corner against Sedro-Woolley on Thursday, pursued by the Cubs’ Nate Gahan (3).
Edmonds-Woodway’s Nathan Schlack (16) reaches for a fumble Thursday as Sedro-Woolley’s Lachlan McCrea (10) closes in.
Edmonds-Woodway sophomore quarterback George Gizzi (15) looks downfield for a receiver.
Sedro-Woolley junior running back Kolyn Rochester (13) attempts to evade Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak (2).

Sedro Woolley defeated Edmonds-Woodway 28-25

No details reported

Records: Sedro Woolley 5-0; Edmonds-Woodway 3-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: Homecoming game vs Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 10; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 6-1

Singles:
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Alex Schatz (M) 6-1, 6-0
Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-1, 6-1
Erik Alsdorf (EW) defeated Conor Bartell (M) 6-0, 6-0
Dylan Nguyen (M) defeated Logan Rader (EW) 6-2, 7-5

Doubles:
Tao Mahoney/Will Spear (EW) defeated Lance Moua/Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-0, 6-1
Toshi Gilginis/Keston Morton (EW) defeated Kai Rowse/Kyong Oh (M) 6-0, 6-0
Duncan Marsh/Boris Kuzmanov (EW) defeated Henry Hagen/Nikos Karnikis 4-6, 6-10, 10-6

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Monday, Oct. 6; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Friday, Oct. 3; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:
Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Victor Nguyen (L) 6-2, 6-2
Kevin Vasvarut (MT) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 7-6, 6-4
Tyson Castaneda (MT) defeated Kaden Chor (MT) 6-0, 6-2
Jaikin Choy (L) defeated Carlos Brown (MT) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles:
Owen Smith/Brandon Voung (MT) defeated Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu (L) 6-2, 6-1
Jacob Seuferling/Jayden He (L) defeated Josh Bozick/Jayden Nguyen (MT) 7-6, 6-4
Edgar Zheng/Tenzin Namgyal (MT) defeated Payton Cristobal/Simon Huynh (L) 6-1, 6-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 6; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 6; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cross Country

Glacier Peak, Jackson, Meadowdale and Snohomish
at Glacier Peak High School

Boys team scores:
1. Glacier Peak 26
2. Meadowdale 47
3. Jackson 65
4. Snohomish 73

Top boys individual finishers:
1. Thomas Morrison (GP) 17:21
2. Luke Thompson (GP) 17:22
3. Mason Strasser (GP) 17:32
4. Matthew Seyum (M) 17:33
5. Sam Cooley (S) 17:35
6. Carter Corrigan (J) 17:50
7. Romeo Partida Del Rosario (M) 17:53
8. Landon Smith (M) 18:25
9. Spencer Armstrong (GP) 18:30
10. Nolan Common (M) 18:34

Girls team scores:
1. Glacier Peak 34
2. Jackson 44
3. Meadowdale 70
4. Snohomish 80

Top girls individual finishers:
1. Jaya Holt (GP) 20:24
2. Brooke Armstrong (GP) 21:26
3. River Zanis (M) 21:30
4. Chandra Sankara Narayanan (J) 21:31
5. Marley Maquilling (M) 21:43
6. Joy Tju (J) 21:44
7. Cameron Erdmann (GP) 21:55
8. Ashley Taylor (S) 22:09
9. Elena Schiebel (J) 22:18
10. Kaitlyn Fisher (GP) 22:26

Meadowdale next meet: vs Cascade and Mariner; Wednesday, Oct. 8; 3:30 p.m. at Lynndale Park

Girls Swimming

Shorecrest vs Edmonds-Woodway
No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 14; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

