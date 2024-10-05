High school sports roundup for Oct. 2-3, 2024

Girls Soccer
Thursday, Oct. 3
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 2-1
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Abby Peterson 26th minute
Abby Peterson 66th minute (assist Kate Baldock)
Meadowdale goal:
Victoria Fallarme 40th minute
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-3, 6-3; Meadowdale 2-4, 4-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Hazen; Saturday, Oct. 5; 11 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0
Jackson goals:
Taylor Chrobak and Stella Shaw
Jackson assists:
Paige Swander and Amelia Ford
Records: Jackson 7-1-1; Mountlake Terrace 3-4-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 8-0
Shorecrest goals:
Bria Metcalf, Olivia Taylor, Cassie Chestnut, Stella Rosenblum, Sarah Ehrhart, Delaney Lagervall, Anika Wallace, Bailey Matthew
Shorecrest goalkeeper shutout:
Mickey McNeil
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-3-0, 5-3-1; Lynnwood 0-6, 0-8
Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-2
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 3-1
18-25, 30-28, 25-21, 25-14
Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:
Lia Brown: 10 kills
Sarah Simula: 7 kills
Cascade top individual stats:
Maggie Christensen: 32 assists and 4 aces
Nalani Douangmany-Turner: 11 kills and 3 aces
Sally Sylla: 9 kills
Amara Williams: 9 kills
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-3, 3-4; Cascade 1-3, 2-5
Thursday October 3
Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 3-0
25-23, 25-9, 25-14
Lynnwood top individual stats:
Sammy Holmer: 14 kills and 10 digs
Makena Kaleo: 12 kills and 3 aces
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-1, 4-3; Shorewood 2-3, 2-5
Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m.
Lincoln (Seattle) defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
No details reported
Records: Lincoln 5-4; Mountlake Terrace 3-5
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Monday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Tennis
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles:
Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-0, 6-0
Xander Gordon (S) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-0, 6-0
Zack Binz (S) defeated Taylor Wycoff (M) 6-1, 6-1
Arno Banerjee (S) defeated Colin Frasher (M) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles:
JD Drake/Peter Kosten (S) defeated Colin McGuire/Matthew Mork (M) 6-0, 6-0
Riley Boyd/Drew Johnson (S) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Sebastian Summers (M) 6-0, 6-0
Oliver Truong/Blake Puetz (S) defeated Julien Tepisch/Caleb Braithwhite (M) 6-0, 6-3
Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 6-1
Singles:
Tristan Vista (L) defeated Greyson Pierce (S) 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 10-7
Oscar Cabe (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-1, 6-0
Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Logan Lee (S) 6-4, 6-2
Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Jacob Sande (S) 6-4 6-4
Doubles:
Derek Simbulan/Andrew Tran (L) defeated Max Reep/Hayden Pappas (S) 3-6, 6-1, 6-0
Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) defeated Tanner Requa/Aidan Crosby (S) 6-2, 6-4
Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) defeated Baker Hansen/Lloyd Hau (S) 6-1, 6-3
Bothell defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2
Singles:
Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Lucas Wong (B) 7-6 (7-5), 6-7(5-7), 7-6 (7-5)
Sho Misener (B) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5)
Pherell Layanto (B) defeated Nicholas Barushka (MT) 7-5, 6-2
Keiton Rowles (B) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
Alex Haakenson/Nikhil Patel (B) defeated Brandon Vuong/Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-2
Andrew Bush/Mack McCauslad (B) defeated Tyson Castaneda/Lex Ballard (MT) 4-6, 6-3, 13-11
Charlie Schofield/Edgar Zheng (MT) defeated Logan Christy/Aryan Mishra (B) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)
Thursday, Oct. 3
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1
Singles winners:
Stephen Valmayor (MT)
Brandon Tran (L)
Victor Nguyen (L)
Cole Betancourt (L)
Doubles winners:
Andrew Tran/Derek Simbulan (L)
Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L)
Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L)
Records: Lynnwood 7-4; Mountlake Terrace 3-9
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 7; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles winners:
Steven Anderson
Nalu Akiona
Tao Mahoney
Doubles winners:
Arman Mkrtychek/Ben Browne (EW)
Cooper Giles/Simon Branch (EW)
Tim Park/Cavan Schillinger (EW)
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 10-1; Meadowdale 3-8
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Monday, Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m.
Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday. Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m.
Football
Thursday. Oct. 4
Sedro Woolley defeated Edmonds-Woodway 49-6
Sedro Wolley top individual stats:
Cliff Tadema 16 for 18 passing for 263 yards and 4 touchdowns
Records: Sedro-Woolley 5-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 11; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Girls Swimming
Thursday, Oct. 3
Dual Meet
Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 70-30
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 121-60
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Julia Lorenzo (K) 2:06.92
200 individual medley: Quinn Whorley (S) 2:16.43
50 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (M) 24.63
1 meter diving: Berkley Gorre (S) 144.50
100 butterfly: Iris Cho (K) 1:06.71
100 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (M) 55.72
500 freestyle: Aila Hoswon (S) 5:36.61
100 backstroke: Anna Joseph (S) 1:08.53
100 breaststroke: Charlotte Phillips (S) 1:14.14
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Shorecrest (Quinn Whorley, Aila Howson, Anna Bendiksen, Charlotte Phillips) 1:59.52
200 freestyle: Kamiak (Janey Ryu, Katie Zou, Iris Cho, Julia Lorenzo) 1:46.67
400 freestyle: Kamiak (Aida Park, Julia Truong, Katie Zou, Julia Lorenzo) 4:05.73
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Mariner; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood
Jackson defeated Meadowdale 134-30
No details reported
Meadowdale next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 10; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Cross Country
Thursday, Oct. 4
Everett/Lynnwood/Maysville Pilchuck/Meadowdale
at Lynnwood High School
2.8 mile course
Girls team scores:
1. Lynnwood 20
2. Everett 48
3. Meadowdale 55
4. Marysville Pilchuck DNQ
Top girls individual finishers:
1. Charley Weitkamp (L) 19:02
2. Taylor Iversen (MP) 19:09
3. River Zanis (Mead) 19:43
4. Addison Worthington (L) 19:44
5. Renee Abeyta (MP) 20:08
6. Isabel Harris (L) 20:10
7. Alice Tyler (L) 20:31
8. Clara Roberson (E) 20:36
9. Barbara Ramirez-Garcia (L) 20:46
10. Caitriona Wieber (E) 21:01
11. Moira Wilkins (E) 21:35
12. Sofie Mallett (Mead) 21:41
13. Brenna Bardsley (Mead) 21:48
14. Hazel A Burghdoff (E) 22:01
15. Payton Ritchey (E) 22:08
16. Alice Brackett (E) 22:18
17. Rebecca Pope (Mead) 22:40
18. Cora Weeks (L) 23:14
19. Maggie Laird (Mead) 23:49
20. Leanne Fabro (L) 23:50
Boys team scores:
1. Meadowdale 19
2. Everett 48
3. Lynnwood 64
4. Marysville-Pilchuck 120
Top boys individual finishers:
1. Landon Smith (Mead) 15:00
2. Matthew Patterson (Mead) 15:27
3. John Patterson (Mead) 15:31
4. Matthew Seyum (Mead) 15:32
5. Isaac Pratt (E) 15:33
6. Josiah Pratt (E) 15:46
7. Joshua Dawson (L) 15:47
8. Nolan Sexton-Smith (E) 16:04
9. Jackson Marti (Mead) 16:09
10. Romeo Parida Del Rosario (Mead) 16:23
11. Kale Solomon (L) 16:24
12. Steel Etnier (Mead) 16:42
13. Noah Price (L) 16:49
14. Ryan Roark (Mead) 16:49
15. Peter Jensen (E) 17:00
16. Samuel Schreiner (E) 17:06
17. Matias Andry (L) 17:11
18. Evan Lee-Rosell Kimmitt (L) 17:18
19. Ethan Fleshman (E) 17:20
20. Quade DeBell (Mead) 17:22
Lynnwood next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy and Jackson; Thursday, Oct. 10 at McCollum Park
Meadowdale next meet: HOKA 28th John Payne XC Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 5; 9:15 a.m. at Chambers Creek Properties; University Place, Washington
— Compiled by Steve Willits
