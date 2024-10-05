High school sports roundup for Oct. 2-3, 2024

Girls Soccer

Thursday, Oct. 3

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 2-1

Meadowdale’s Izzy Fallarme (9) tries to even the score late in the game as E-W’s goalkeeper Alice Everett (second from right) defends Thursday, Oct. 3. (Photos by Joe Christian)
The Warriors celebrate a goal by Abby Peterson (second from right), her first of two in the game.
The Mavericks’ Isabel Han (second from left) takes a foot to the face on an E-W corner kick. She stayed in the game.
The Warriors’ Jane Hansen (left) breaks through the middle.
Mavs goalkeeper Jordan Brannon defends as EW’s Isabella Dreitzler attacks.
Victoria Fallarme (6) and the Mavs celebrates her goal in the first half.
E-W’s Viviana Adkins (14) charges toward the Meadowdale goal.
The Warriors’ Abby Peterson (right) celebrates her second goal of the game, putting the Warriors up for good 2-1 over Meadowdale.

Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Abby Peterson 26th minute
Abby Peterson 66th minute (assist Kate Baldock)

Meadowdale goal:
Victoria Fallarme 40th minute

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-3, 6-3; Meadowdale 2-4, 4-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Hazen; Saturday, Oct. 5; 11 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0

Jackson goals:
Taylor Chrobak and Stella Shaw

Jackson assists:
Paige Swander and Amelia Ford

Records: Jackson 7-1-1; Mountlake Terrace 3-4-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 8-0

Shorecrest goals:
Bria Metcalf, Olivia Taylor, Cassie Chestnut, Stella Rosenblum, Sarah Ehrhart, Delaney Lagervall, Anika Wallace, Bailey Matthew

Shorecrest goalkeeper shutout:
Mickey McNeil

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-3-0, 5-3-1; Lynnwood 0-6, 0-8
Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-2
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 3-1
18-25, 30-28, 25-21, 25-14

Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:
Lia Brown: 10 kills
Sarah Simula: 7 kills

Cascade top individual stats:
Maggie Christensen: 32 assists and 4 aces
Nalani Douangmany-Turner: 11 kills and 3 aces
Sally Sylla: 9 kills
Amara Williams: 9 kills

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-3, 3-4; Cascade 1-3, 2-5

Thursday October 3

Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 3-0
25-23, 25-9, 25-14

Lynnwood senior Ady Morgan hits the dump shot over the Shorewood defenders. (Photos by dtsportflix)
Royals sophomore Audrey Williams gets a hard-hitting kill.
Lynnwood senior Sammy Holmer hits the ball past two Shorewood defenders.
Royals senior Elzana Kunovac serves the match point to win the game.

Lynnwood top individual stats:
Sammy Holmer: 14 kills and 10 digs
Makena Kaleo: 12 kills and 3 aces

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-1, 4-3; Shorewood 2-3, 2-5
Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m.

Lincoln (Seattle) defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
No details reported

Records: Lincoln 5-4; Mountlake Terrace 3-5
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Monday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Tennis

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:
Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-0, 6-0
Xander Gordon (S) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-0, 6-0
Zack Binz (S) defeated Taylor Wycoff (M) 6-1, 6-1
Arno Banerjee (S) defeated Colin Frasher (M) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:
JD Drake/Peter Kosten (S) defeated Colin McGuire/Matthew Mork (M) 6-0, 6-0
Riley Boyd/Drew Johnson (S) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Sebastian Summers (M) 6-0, 6-0
Oliver Truong/Blake Puetz (S) defeated Julien Tepisch/Caleb Braithwhite (M) 6-0, 6-3

Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 6-1

Singles:
Tristan Vista (L) defeated Greyson Pierce (S) 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 10-7
Oscar Cabe (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-1, 6-0
Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Logan Lee (S) 6-4, 6-2
Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Jacob Sande (S) 6-4 6-4

Doubles:
Derek Simbulan/Andrew Tran (L) defeated Max Reep/Hayden Pappas (S) 3-6, 6-1, 6-0
Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) defeated Tanner Requa/Aidan Crosby (S) 6-2, 6-4
Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) defeated Baker Hansen/Lloyd Hau (S) 6-1, 6-3

Bothell defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:
Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Lucas Wong (B) 7-6 (7-5), 6-7(5-7), 7-6 (7-5)
Sho Misener (B) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5)
Pherell Layanto (B) defeated Nicholas Barushka (MT) 7-5, 6-2
Keiton Rowles (B) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:
Alex Haakenson/Nikhil Patel (B) defeated Brandon Vuong/Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-2
Andrew Bush/Mack McCauslad (B) defeated Tyson Castaneda/Lex Ballard (MT) 4-6, 6-3, 13-11
Charlie Schofield/Edgar Zheng (MT) defeated Logan Christy/Aryan Mishra (B) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)

Thursday, Oct. 3

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles winners:
Stephen Valmayor (MT)
Brandon Tran (L)
Victor Nguyen (L)
Cole Betancourt (L)

Doubles winners:
Andrew Tran/Derek Simbulan (L)
Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L)
Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L)

Records: Lynnwood 7-4; Mountlake Terrace 3-9
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 7; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles winners:
Steven Anderson
Nalu Akiona
Tao Mahoney

Doubles winners:
Arman Mkrtychek/Ben Browne (EW)
Cooper Giles/Simon Branch (EW)
Tim Park/Cavan Schillinger (EW)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 10-1; Meadowdale 3-8
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Monday, Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m.
Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday. Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m.

Football

Thursday. Oct. 4

Sedro Woolley defeated Edmonds-Woodway 49-6

Edmonds-Woodway junior quarterback Cruz Esdandon (6) looks downfield for a receiver over Sedro-Wooley linebacker Tyler Holt (25) during the Warriors- Cubs conference game Thursday night at Edmonds School District Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warrior junior defensive lineman Alex White (50) stares down his opponent while covering a screen pass option.
E-W senior defensive lineman Solomon September (52) tackles Cubs running back Jae Thompson II (9) from behind for a yardage loss.
Junior running back Carmelo LaRocca (33) almost steps through an ankle tackle by Cubs defensive end Landon Fowler (26).
Junior defensive back Jacob Ramos (14) swallows up Cubs wide receiver Briley Eastwood (14) for minimal yardage gain.
Sophomore linebacker Zev Berger (81) powers up field with three Cubs linemen on his back.
Senior tight end Mika Serfafinas (47) catches a short pass and heads for the end zone for a Warrior touchdown.
E-W sophomore defensive back Carter Disney (44) intercepts a Cubs touchdown pass attempt in the Cubs end zone.

Sedro Wolley top individual stats:
Cliff Tadema 16 for 18 passing for 263 yards and 4 touchdowns

Records: Sedro-Woolley 5-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 11; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Girls Swimming

Thursday, Oct. 3

Dual Meet
Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 70-30
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 121-60

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Julia Lorenzo (K) 2:06.92
200 individual medley: Quinn Whorley (S) 2:16.43
50 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (M) 24.63
1 meter diving: Berkley Gorre (S) 144.50
100 butterfly: Iris Cho (K) 1:06.71
100 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (M) 55.72
500 freestyle: Aila Hoswon (S) 5:36.61
100 backstroke: Anna Joseph (S) 1:08.53
100 breaststroke: Charlotte Phillips (S) 1:14.14

Relay event winners:
200 medley: Shorecrest (Quinn Whorley, Aila Howson, Anna Bendiksen, Charlotte Phillips) 1:59.52
200 freestyle: Kamiak (Janey Ryu, Katie Zou, Iris Cho, Julia Lorenzo) 1:46.67
400 freestyle: Kamiak (Aida Park, Julia Truong, Katie Zou, Julia Lorenzo) 4:05.73

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Mariner; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 134-30
No details reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 10; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Cross Country

Thursday, Oct. 4

Everett/Lynnwood/Maysville Pilchuck/Meadowdale
at Lynnwood High School
2.8 mile course

Girls team scores:
1. Lynnwood 20
2. Everett 48
3. Meadowdale 55
4. Marysville Pilchuck DNQ

Top girls individual finishers:
1. Charley Weitkamp (L) 19:02
2. Taylor Iversen (MP) 19:09
3. River Zanis (Mead) 19:43
4. Addison Worthington (L) 19:44
5. Renee Abeyta (MP) 20:08
6. Isabel Harris (L) 20:10
7. Alice Tyler (L) 20:31
8. Clara Roberson (E) 20:36
9. Barbara Ramirez-Garcia (L) 20:46
10. Caitriona Wieber (E) 21:01
11. Moira Wilkins (E) 21:35
12. Sofie Mallett (Mead) 21:41
13. Brenna Bardsley (Mead) 21:48
14. Hazel A Burghdoff (E) 22:01
15. Payton Ritchey (E) 22:08
16. Alice Brackett (E) 22:18
17. Rebecca Pope (Mead) 22:40
18. Cora Weeks (L) 23:14
19. Maggie Laird (Mead) 23:49
20. Leanne Fabro (L) 23:50

Boys team scores:
1. Meadowdale 19
2. Everett 48
3. Lynnwood 64
4. Marysville-Pilchuck 120

Top boys individual finishers:
1. Landon Smith (Mead) 15:00
2. Matthew Patterson (Mead) 15:27
3. John Patterson (Mead) 15:31
4. Matthew Seyum (Mead) 15:32
5. Isaac Pratt (E) 15:33
6. Josiah Pratt (E) 15:46
7. Joshua Dawson (L) 15:47
8. Nolan Sexton-Smith (E) 16:04
9. Jackson Marti (Mead) 16:09
10. Romeo Parida Del Rosario (Mead) 16:23
11. Kale Solomon (L) 16:24
12. Steel Etnier (Mead) 16:42
13. Noah Price (L) 16:49
14. Ryan Roark (Mead) 16:49
15. Peter Jensen (E) 17:00
16. Samuel Schreiner (E) 17:06
17. Matias Andry (L) 17:11
18. Evan Lee-Rosell Kimmitt (L) 17:18
19. Ethan Fleshman (E) 17:20
20. Quade DeBell (Mead) 17:22

Lynnwood next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy and Jackson; Thursday, Oct. 10 at McCollum Park
Meadowdale next meet: HOKA 28th John Payne XC Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 5; 9:15 a.m. at Chambers Creek Properties; University Place, Washington

— Compiled by Steve Willits

