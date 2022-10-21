High school sports roundup for Oct. 20, 2022

Boys tennis
Wesco 3A South Tournament- played on Tuesday and Thursday
(Top 5 finishes advance to Districts next week)
Singles:
Championship:
Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-5), 7-5
3rd/4th Place:
Xander Gordon (Shorewood) defeated JD Drake (Shorewood) 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2
5th/6th Place:
Nathan Kim (Cascade) defeated Evan Yang (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-4
Doubles:
Championship:
Grant Oliver/Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Blake Gettmann/Murray Falkin (Shorewood) 7-6 (7-4), 6-4
3rd/4th Place:
Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Sam Borgida/Nathan Hagemeier (Shorewood) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2
5th/6th Place:
Aden Le/Jeremy Perreault (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Charlie Pak/Tim Bonilla-Stevenson (Cascade) 6-0, 6-1
Girls swimming
Lynnwood defeated Mariner 126-35
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Anna Artamonova (L) 2:37.23
200 medley: Mina Schreiner (L) 3:06.49
50 freestyle: Amira Bayarbayasgala (L) 27.04
100 butterfly: Rebecca Coates (L) 1:14.80
100 freestyle: Artamonova (L) 1:11.27
500 freestyle: Bayarbayasgala (L) 6:35.87
100 backstroke: Coates (L) 1:17.13
100 breaststroke: Melissa Mai (L) 1:36.00
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Lynnwood (Schreiner, Bayarbayasgala, Coates, Caitlin Weeks) 2:16.65
200 freestyle: Lynnwood (Artamonova, Jocelyn Deuman, Leslie Nguyen, Schreiner) 2:17.87
400 freestyle: Lynnwood (Bayarbayasgala, Artamonova, Weeks, Coates) 4:40.21
Lynnwood next meet: Edmonds School District Championship: Saturday, Oct. 22; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Volleyball
Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20
Monroe individual stats:
Jessi Mahler: 10 kills
Ava Teague: 8 kills, 4 blocks
Jordan Land: 8 kills
Records (league and overall): Monroe 9-3, 9-4; Edmonds-Woodway 4-8, 7-8
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Everett; Monday, Oct. 24; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 7-5, 10-5; Mountlake Terrace 3-9, 5-9
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Arlington; Monday, Oct. 24; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls soccer
The following matches were all postponed due to poor air quality:
Monroe vs Edmonds-Woodway
Lynnwood vs Marysville Pilchuck
Meadowdale vs Marysville Getchell
Shorewood vs Mountlake Terrace
Upcoming soccer matches:
Friday, Oct. 21:
Edmonds-Woodway at Cedarcrest 1:30 p.m.
Meadowdale at Everett (Lincoln Field) 3 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 24:
Edmonds-Woodway at Everett (Lincoln Field) 7 p.m.
Stanwood at Lynnwood 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace at Arlington 7 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy vs Meadowdale (at Edmonds-Woodway High School) 7:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
