High school sports roundup for Oct. 20-21, 2023

Friday, Oct. 20

Football

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-10

Steven Warren Jr. threw a 34-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Jesse Hart III with only 40 seconds remaining as the Warriors clinched second place in Wesco 3A and a playoff berth with an exciting victory over the Hawks.

Mountlake Terrace scored the game’s first points when Warren Jr. was sacked in the end zone for a safety to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead in the second quarter. Warriors running back Rashaad Gerona Chatters scored the lone touchdown of the first half, with a 3-yard run with 2:58 remaining in the second quarter and the Warriors led 7-2 at halftime.

The score remained unchanged for most of the second half until Mountlake Terrace was able to put together a 14-play, 89-yard drive that was capped off when Arain Motaghedi quarterback sneaked into the end zone on fourth and goal from the 1-yard line. The Hawks then scored the two-point conversion for a 10-7 lead with 2:58 remaining in the game.

Edmonds-Woodway responded by marching down the field to set up the game-winning touchdown from Warren Jr. to Hart III. Mountlake Terrace tried to mount a comeback; however. Diego Escandon’s interception on the goal line clinched the victory for Edmonds-Woodway.

Edmonds-Woodway (5-1 league record, 6-2 overall) finishes out the Wesco 3A South regular season as the second-place team and will next play a crossover game against Wesco 3A North second-place finisher Ferndale in a seeding game, at Ferndale High School on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m., with both teams advancing to the Week 10 playoffs the following week.

Mountlake Terrace (4-2 league record, 5-3 overall) finished the Wesco 3A South regular season as the third-place team and will play a crossover game against Wesco 3A North fifth-place Stanwood in a loser out/winner-to-the-playoffs game on Friday, Oct. 27; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-1, 6-2; Mountlake Terrace 4-2, 5-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Ferndale; Friday, Oct. 27; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Stanwood; Friday, Oct. 27; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Everett defeated Meadowdale 21-14

Score by quarter 1 2 3 4 Final

Everett 8 7 6 0 21

Meadowdale 8 6 0 0 14

Scoring plays:

Meadowdale: Cameron Platt 65 yard TD run (Auggie Wilrich rush for 2 pt. conversion)

Everett: Evan Hartt 2 yard TD run (Michael Noland rush for 2 pt. conversion)

Everett: Ian Hendry 7 yard reception from Noland (Mauricio Garcia-Luna PAT good)

Meadowdale: Cameron Platt 1 yard TD run (conversion attempt no good)

Everett: Michael Noland 11 yard TD run (conversion attempt no good)

Meadowdale stats:

Passing:

Cameron Platt: 3 of 12 for 63 yards, 1 INT

Victor Eicher: 0 for 1

Rushing:

Cameron Platt: 20 for 90 yards; 2 TDs

Luis Partida Del Rosario: 8 for 47

Auggie Wilrich: 13 for 37

Victor Eicher: 1 for 9

Receiving:

Victor Eicher: 3 for 63 yards

Defense:

Jordan Joyce: 15 tackles

Mason Kim: 1 interception

Gus Morrow: 1 sack

Everett stats:

Passing:

Michael Noland: 3 of 6, 38 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing:

Michael Noland: 20 for 79 yards, 1 TD

Evan Hartt: 12 for 47 yards, 1 TD

Tadhg Thorne: 5 for 20 yards

Ian Lorio: 3 for 10 yards

Receiving:

Tadhg Thorne: 2 for 32 yards

Ian Hendry: 1 for 6 yards

Defense:

Mauricio Garcia-Luna: 1 INT

Records: Meadowdale 3-5; Everett 3-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Chief Sealth; Friday. Oc. 27; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Saturday, Oct. 21

Girls Swimming

Edmonds School District Championships

at Lynnwood Pool

Team scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 441

2. Mountlake Terrace 274

3. Lynnwood 175

4. Meadowdale 166

Individual event results:

200 freestyle:

1. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:11.57

2. Mikaela Reyes (Mea) 2:21.19

3. Sadie Ward (EW) 2:21.91

4. Alice Stedman (EW) 2:26.22

5. Mika Raring (MT) 2:27.25

200 medley:

1. Lisa Beam (MT) 2:33.60

2. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 2:43.06

3. Ainsley Reece (EW) 2:43.62

4. Adison Oliver (EW) 2:44.24

5. Gretta Patterson (MT) 2:46.14

50 freestyle:

1. Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 25.58

2. Madison Morales-Tomas (EW) 27.56

3. Sydney Bates (EW) 28.51

4. Kate Marquart (EW) 28.59

5. Molly Veleber (MT) 28.89

100 butterfly:

1. Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:02.45

2. Simone Bennett (EW) 1:03.71

3. Madison Morales-Tomas (EW) 1:07.49

4. Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:08.13

5. Lisa Beam (MT) 1:09.14

100 freestyle:

1. Mikaela Reyes (Mea) 1:01.25

2. Kate Marquart (EW) 1:03.44

3. Sadie Ward (EW) 1:03.53

4. Sophia Rodriguez (EW) 1:05.91

5. Dana Khasanov (MT) 1:06.80

500 freestyle:

1. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 5:47.03

2. Rebecca Coates (L) 6:03.88

3. Nina Anderson (Mea) 6:26.50

4. Alice Stedman (EW) 6:30.53

5. Ainsley Reece (EW) 6:36.09

100 backstroke:

1. Simone Bennett (EW) 1:02.69

2. Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:03.37

3. Audrey Broderhausen (Mea) 1:15.13

4. Molly Veleber (MT) 1:16.20

5. Mina Schreiner (L) 1:16.23

100 breaststroke:

1. Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 1:12.45

2. Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:13.62

3. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:16.25

4. Lauren Tra (EW) 1:20.98

5. Sophia Rodriguez (EW) 1:21.50

Relay event results:

200 medley:

1. Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:57.31

2. Lynnwood (Mina Schreiner, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan, Jocelyn Deuman) 2:13.49

3. Meadowdale (Nina Anderson, Audrey Broderhausen, Leyna Ball, Mikaela Reyes) 2:16.38

200 freestyle:

1. Mountlake Terrace (Molly Veleber, Gretta Patterson, Lisa Beam, Jeslyn Vuong) 1:50.86

2. Edmonds-Woodway (Tatumn Detjen, Kate Marquart, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:51.19

3. Edmonds-Woodway (Darcy Brennan, Norah Ohly, Katherine Josiah, Savannah Huffman) 2:14.53

400 freestyle:

1. Edmonds-Woodway (Kate Marquart, Zoe MacDonald, Simone Bennett, Olivia Garcia) 4:03.52

2. Mountlake Terrace (Dana Khasanov, Molly Veleber, Lisa Beam, Jeslyn Vuong) 4:08.71

3. Lynnwood (Ofelia Matevosyan, Jocelyn Deuman, Mina Schreiner, Rebecca Coates) 4:30.51

Next swimming meet: District 1 3A Girls Swim Prelims; Friday, Nov. 3; 5:15 p.m. at Snohomish Aquatic Center

District finals to be held on Saturday, Nov. 4; 4 p.m. at Snohomish Aquatic Center

Cross Country

Wesco 2A/3A South Championships

5000 meters

at Granite Falls High School

Girls team scores:

1. Shorewood 46

2. Shorecrest 53

3. Edmonds-Woodway 86

4. Cedarcrest 96

5. Meadowdale 102

6. Mountlake Terrace 118

7. Lynnwood 185

Top individual finishers:

1. Lydia Swenson (Cedarcrest) 19:14

2. Payton Conover (Meadow) 19:14

3. Hanna Bruno (Shorewood) 20:22

4. Vivienna Hakim (Shorecrest) 20:22

5. Scout Lynass (Shorecrest) 20:36

6. Marly Maquiling (Meadowdale) 20:50

7. Lucy Eichelberger (Shorewood) 20:51

8. Addison Phillips (Shorecrest) 21:04

9. Alexa Weisgerber (Cedarcrest) 21:05

10. Annika Crow (Shorewood) 21:22

11. Maya Mirabueno (Shorewood) 21:23

12. Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:29

13. Gabby Landa (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:32

14. Sonita Chen (Mountlake Terrace) 21:37

15. Sawyer Whiting (Shorewood) 21:41

16. Rosalie Campbell (Shorecrest) 21:43

17. Arielle Analau (Mountlake Terrace) 21:43

18. Mio Masunaga (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:47

19. Elise Luoto (Cedarcrest) 21:53

20. Siana Grams (Shorecrest) 22:03

Boys team scores:

1. Shorewood 25

2. Edmonds-Woodway 74

3. Shorecrest 76

4. Meadowdale 93

5. Cedarcrest 101

6. Archbishop Murphy 173

7. Mountlake Terrace 197

8. Lynnwood 222

Top individual finishers:

1. Max Billett (Shorewood) 15:52

2. Otto Erhart (Shorewood) 16:02

3. Luke Gillingham (Shorewood) 16:31

4. Nate Bergman (Cedarcrest) 16:34

5. Fedem Irungu (Shorecrest) 16:36

6. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 16:56

7. Isaiah Schuelke (Shorewood) 16:58

8. Lewis Stotler (Shorecrest) 17:02

9. Boden Chapek (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:02

10. Luke Blomberg (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:02

11. Elisha Einfeld (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:05

12. Elijah Graves (Shorewood) 17:05

13. Matthew Patterson (Meadowdale) 17:10

14. Micah Vermillion (Shorecrest) 17:12

15. Landon Smith (Meadowdale) 17:13

16. Jake Zlateff (Cedarcrest) 17:13

17. Alex Yee (Shorewood) 17:15

18. Finn DeLaChapelle (Shorewood) 17:16

19. Jayden Heighway (Shorecrest) 17:19

20. Brooks Salopek (Archbishop Murphy) 17:21

Next meet: District 1 Cross Country Championship; Saturday, Oct. 28 at Lakewood High School: Girls 12:20 p.m., Boys 1:40 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits