High school sports roundup for Oct. 20-21, 2025

Tuesday, Oct. 21
Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 8-0
Mountlake Terrace goals:
La’akea Manahan 2′
Allison Mervin 6′
Sadie Parker 21′
Mia Rheinheimer 34′
Brynlee Dubiel 36′
Sadie Parker 51′
Taylor Williams 74′
Mia Rheinheimer 77′
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-6-3, 4-8-3; Lynnwood 0-11, 0-14
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 23; 6 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Oct. 23; 8 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 2-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-4-1, 8-5-1; Shorewood 4-4-3, 6-6-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0
Shorecrest goal:
Parker Almquist
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-2-2, 8-3-3; Edmonds-Woodway 6-2-3, 8-3-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Jackson; Thursday, Oct. 23; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Tennis
3A Wesco South Championships- Day 1 of 2 at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Singles- Round 1
Eli Agol (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Eli Barr (Shorecrest) 6-1, 6-1
Victor Nguyen (Lynnwood) defeated Dylan Nguyen (Meadowdale) 6-1, 6-2
Brandon Tran (Lynnwood) defeated Jayden Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-0
Nathaniel Skonier (Shorecrest) defeated Caleb Angeles (Meadowdale) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1
1st Round Byes:
Seb Sanchez (Shorewood)
Xander Gordon (Shorewood)
Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway)
Stepen Valmayor (Mountlake Terrace)
Singles- 2nd Round (Quarterfinals):
Seb Sanchez (Shorewood) defeated Eli Agol (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-1, 6-1
Stephen Valmayor (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Victor Nguyen (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-0
Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Brandon Tran (Lynnwood) 7-6, 6-2
Xander Gordon (Shorewood) defeated Nathaniel Skonier (Shorecrest) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles- 1st Round:
Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (Lynnwood) defeated Lance Moua/Alex Schatz (Meadowdale) 6-0, 7-5
Miles Garbaccio/Asher Martin (Shorecrest) defeated Abe Ho/Kemuel Argopradipto (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-0, 6-1
Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu (Lynnwood) defeated Tyson Castandea/Edgar Zheng (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 7-6
Joe Menanno/Will Spear (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Henry Hagen/Nikos Kamikis (Meadowdale) 6-1, 6-1
1st Round Byes:
Riley Bond and Eli Sheffield of Shorewood
Owen Smith and Brandon Vuong of Mountlake Terrace
Andrew Johnson and Zack Binz of Shorewood
Ashton Johnson and Zane Weber of Shorecrest
Doubles- 2nd Round:
Riley Bond/Eli Sheffield (Shorewood) defeated Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-0
Miles Garbaccio/Asher Martin (Shorecrest) defeated Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-4
Andrew Johnson/Zack Binz (Shorewood) defeated Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu (Lynnwood) 6-4, 6-1
Ashton Johnson/Zane Weber (Shorecrest) defeated Joe Menanno/Will Spear (Edmonds-Woodway) 7-5, 6-2
Day 2 of the Tournament – Wednesday, Oct, 22; 9 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 3-1
25-15, 25-16, 15-25, 25-20
Meadowdale top individual stats:
Violet DuBois: 21 kills
Rian Paris: 31 assists
Andrea Rios: 22 digs
Connie Boenarjo: 13 digs
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-6, 5-8; Shorecrest 3-5, 4-8
Meadowdale next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-4, 7-6; Lynnwood 2-6, 3-10
Lynnwood next match: at Shorecrest; Thursday. Oct. 23; 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 94-66
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Mariner; Thursday October 23; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Monday, Oct. 20
Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0
25-7, 25-20, 25-8
Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
Indira Carey-Boxley: 11 kills
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-4; Marysville Getchell 3-10
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Oct. 22; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-23, 25-16, 25-23
Archbishop Murphy top individual stats:
Blythe Decker: 12 kills and 14 digs
Emma Morgan-McAuliff: 8 kills, 1 ace and 2 blocks
Julia Navaluna: 10 digs and 1 ace
Teuila Halalilo: 2 kills, 33 assists and 1 block
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 9-0, 12-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-7, 6-8
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Oct 22; 7 p.m.
