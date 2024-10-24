High school sports roundup for Oct. 22, 2024

Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 9-0
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Claire August: 5 goals and 3 assists
Abby Schmicker: 1 goal
Ally Villalobos-VanSlooten: 1 goal
Sadie Parker: 1 goal
Eva Gomez: 1 goal
Mountlake Terrace shutout goalkeepers:
Jordyn Stokes and Daphne Ostberg
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-6-1, 4-8-1; Lynnwood 0-10, 0-14
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 24; 7:30 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Oct. 24; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1 (overtime)
Shorecrest goals (assist):
Pip Watkinson (Bailey Matthew)
Bria Lindenburger (Ezzie Fogg)
Edmonds-Woodway goals (assist):
Aki Ikegami (Abby Peterson)
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-3-1, 9-3-2; Edmonds-Woodway 6-5, 10-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Monday, Oct. 28; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 2-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 8-1-1, 9-3-2; Meadowdale 4-6, 7-7
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 24; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Swimming
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 103-65
Individual event top finishers:
200 yard freestyle:
1. Katherine Lombard (MT) 2:10.76
2. Bella Abrahamyan (L) 2:44.32
3. Sophia Morganroth (MT) 2:56.44
200 yard medley:
1. Gretta Patterson (MT) 2:44.85
2. Mifa Tran (MT) 3:03.47
3. Sophia Cordova (L) 3:20.41
50 yard freestyle:
1. Katherine Lombard (MT) 27.83
2. Caitlin Lee (L) 27.92
3. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 29.22
100 yard butterfly:
1. Lisa Beam (MT) 1:06.86
2. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 1:15.64
3. Sophia Morganroth (MT) 1:25.59
100 yard freestyle:
1. Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 56.57
2. Bella Abrahamyan (L) 1:13.48
3. Ishika Goundar (MT) 1:14.76
500 yard freestyle:
1. Lisa Beam (MT) 5:38.46
2. Rebecca Coates (L) 5:40.33
3. Josie VanderPloeg (MT) 7:44.95
100 yard backstroke:
1. Caitlin Lee (L) 1:09.24
2. Gretta Patterson (MT) 1:16.57
3. Mackenzie Rolstad (MT) 1:29.77
100 yard breaststroke:
1. Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 1:13.59
2. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:14.95
3. Mifa Tran (MT) 1:31.55
Relay event winners:
200 yard medley:
Lynnwood (Catlin Lee, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan, Jocelyn Deuman) 2:11.85
200 yard :
Mountlake Terrace (Gretta Patterson, Lisa Beam, Katherine Lombard, Jeslyn Vuong) 1:52.52
400 yard freestyle:
Mountlake Terrace (Gretta Patterson, Lisa Beam, Katherine Lombard, Jeslyn Vuong) 4:08.69
Mountlake Terrace next meet: Edmonds School District Championship Meet; Saturday October 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Lynnwood next meet: vs Mariner; Thursday October 24; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-1
25-14, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14
Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:
Neeva Travis: 22 assists, 7 digs
Ava Bartin: 8 kills, 8 aces, 9 digs
Addy Pontak: 23 digs
Makayla Hansen: 8 assists
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 12-1; Marysville Getchell 2-11
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-5, 4-8; Lynnwood 4-4, 7-6
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
