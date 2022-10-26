High school sports roundup for Oct. 24, 2022

Girls soccer

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 1-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 11-1-1, 11-2-1; Meadowdale 4-8-1, 4-9-1

Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, Oct. 25; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace tied Arlington 1-1

Mountlake Terrace goal scorer: Natalie Cardin

Mountlake Terrace assist: Morgan Damschen

Arlington goal scorer: Rachel Snow

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-2-3, 8-2-4; Arlington 6-5-2, 7-5-2

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Stanwood; Wednesday, Oct. 26; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway tied Everett 0-0

The Warriors and Seagulls played to a 40 minute scoreless tie after lightning delayed the start time by 90 minutes. Both teams agreed to shorten the game to one half when it was determined that they would not be able to complete a full game before the Lincoln Field lights were scheduled to shut off at 10 p.m.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-5-3, 6-5-3; Everett 5-6-3, 5-6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Arlington; Tuesday, Oct. 25; 7:30 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 7-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 4-9-0, 4-10-0, Lynnwood 0-13-0, 0-14-0

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 3-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-8, 8-8; Everett 3-10, 3-10

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cascade; Wednesday, Oct. 26; 7 p.m.

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15

Arlington individual stats:

Chloe Fochesato: 14 digs, 8 kills, 3 aces

Chloe Lewis: 31 digs

Melissa Hadley: 9 kills, 2 blocks

Reese Remle: 7 kills

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Jessie Tong: 21 digs, 7 kills, 2 blocks

Maya Faulkner: 17 digs, 8 kills

Sogol Almadar: 4 aces, 8 digs

Records (league and overall): Arlington 9-4, 9-5; Mountlake Terrace 3-10, 5-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 26; 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits