High school sports roundup for Oct. 23, 2023

Girls soccer

Final games of the regular season; district playoffs begin on Thursday, Oct. 26. Playoff matchups and schedules will be announced soon.

Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Everett 8-6-1, 8-7-1; Edmonds-Woodway 7-6-2, 7-7-2

Mountlake Terrace tied Arlington 1-1

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Goal: Claire August

Assist: Natalie Cardin

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 10-3-2, 10-4-2; Arlington 6-5-4, 7-5-4

Meadowdale tied Archbishop Murphy 3-3

No details reported

Records (league and overall): 7-6-2, 7-7-2; Archbishop Murphy 9-4-0, 9-5-0

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 8-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 7-6-2, 7-7-2; Lynnwood 0-15-0, 0-16-0

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 3-0

Edmonds-Woodway stats:

Indira Carey-Boxley: 14 digs, 10 kills, 3 blocks

Sydney Petelle: 26 assists, 13 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces

Alyssa Dittoe: 9 kills, 3 digs

Everett stats:

Ava Urbanozo: 18 assists, 9 digs, 5 aces

Ava Gonzalez: 8 digs, 6 kills, 5 aces

Madison Huggett: 6 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-8, 7-8; Everett 3-10, 3-10

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cascade; Thursday, Oct. 26; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-16, 25-21, 25-10

Arlington stats:

Grace Armes: 17 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces

Emma Armes: 9 digs, 6 kills

Delanie Theuret: 7 digs, 6 kills

Savannah Roberts: 14 digs, 2 aces, 2 assists

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Haley Trinh: 35 digs

Maya Faulkner: 12 digs, 3 kills

Yvonne Asenso: 4 blocks, 3 kills

Shady Mayer: 12 assists, 12 digs, 3 aces

Records (league and overall): Arlington 8-5, 8-7; Mountlake Terrace 2-11, 3-12

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

