High school sports roundup for Oct. 25-26

Football
Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 28-17
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-1, 6-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-5, 2-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Sedro-Woolley; Friday, Nov. 1; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday, Nov. 1; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Monroe defeated Meadowdale 56-9
The Monroe Bearcats wrapped up their Wesco 3A South regular season with a 6-0 undefeated league record and improved to 7-1 overall with the win over the Meadowdale Mavericks. The Mavericks finish the Wesco 3A South season with a league record of 2-4 and are now 3-5 overall.
The Bearcats will host Wesco 3A North top-seeded Oak Harbor next Friday in a de facto Wesco 3A Championship game, with both teams moving on to the 3A state playoffs round of 32 the following week.
Meadowdale is the Wesco 3A South #5 seed and will visit Wesco 3A North #3 seed Stanwood next Friday, November 1 in a Wesco crossover matchup. The winner of that game will advance to the 3A state playoffs round of 32.
Records (league and overall): Monroe 6-0, 7-1; Meadowdale 2-4, 3-5
Meadowdale next game: at Stanwood; Friday, Nov. 1; 7 p.m.
Annie Wright defeated Lynnwood 46-0
Records: Annie Wright 3-5; Lynnwood 0-8
Lynnwood next game: vs Jackson; Friday, Nov. 1; 8 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Cross Country
2A/3A South Championship at Granite Falls High School
Girls team scores:
1. Shorecrest 38
2. Shorewood 44
3. Mountlake Terrace 82
4. Edmonds-Woodway 99
5. Meadowdale 136
6. Lynnwood 137
Top girls individual finishers:
1. Harper Birgfeld (SC) 19:59
2.Hanna Bruno (SW) 20:03
3. Scout Lynass (SC) 20:14
4. Violet Koslowsky (SW) 20:23
5. Cleo Dalasta (SW) 20:33
6. Sonita Chen (MT) 20:34
7. Charley Weitkamp (L) 20:34
8. Aliah Karl (EW) 20:35
9. Rosalie Campbell (SC) 20:41
10. Phoebe Budell (EW) 20:46
11. Addison Phillips (SC) 20:56
12. Sadie Renick (MT) 21:01
13. River Zanis (Mead) 21:03
14. Vivienna Hakim (SC) 21:12
15. Marley Maquiling (Mead) 21:14
16. Lucy Eichelberger (SW) 21:15
17. Maya Mirabueno (SW) 21:19
18. Riley Welch (SC) 21:20
19. Annika Crow (SW) 21:32
20. Ruby Kohler (MT) 21:37
21. Cymmantha Erickson (MT) 21:41
22. Natalie Fernandez (SC) 21:44
23. Mira Olson (MT) 22:03
24. Lilah Becker (SW) 22:16
25. Erin Woodman (MT) 22:17
Boys team scores:
1. Shorewood 20
2. Shorecrest 63
3. Meadowdale 78
4. Edmonds-Woodway 86
5. Mountlake Terrace 105
6. Lynnwood 185
7. Archbishop Murphy 217
Top boys individual finishers:
1. Otto Erhart (SW) 15:37
2. Max Billett (SW) 15:53
3. Lewis Stotler (SC) 16:21
4. Elijah Graves (SW) 16:24
5. Alex Yee (SW) 16:34
6. Ethan Urquhart (SC) 16:35
7. Reilly Brookhard (MT) 16:35
8. Isaiah Schuelke (SW) 16:42
9. Landon Smith (Mead) 16:47
10. John Patterson (Mead) 16:56
11. Mason Kempf (EW) 16:56
12. Benjamin Wick (SC) 17:05
13. Matthew Seyum (Mead) 17:06
14. Andrew Muilenburg (SC) 17:13
15. Jackson Castaneda (MT) 17:14
16. Jackson Fears (MT) 17:14
17. Luca Hooks (EW) 17:15
18. Will Thompson (EW) 17:15
19. Tommy Brennan (EW) 17:19
20. Romeo Partida Del Rosario (Mead) 17:20
21. Oscar Burns (EW) 17:20
22. Danny Loveless (EW) 17:20
23. Tristan Crittenden (SW) 17:22
24. Emerson Beehler (EW) 17:24
25. Noah Raupp (SW) 17:28
Next meet: District 1 and 2 XC Championships; Saturday, Nov. 2; girls (12:20 p.m.) boys (1:40 p.m.) at Lakewood High School.
– Compiled by Steve Willits
