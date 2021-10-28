High school sports roundup for Oct. 26, 2021

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 1-0

Melia Plumis scored an unassisted goal in the 52nd minute and the Warriors ended the regular season with a victory. It was the second consecutive game in which Plumis scored the game’s only goal as she also accomplished the feat on Oct. 21 when Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest.

The Warriors end the season as the No.3 seed going into the 12-team district tournament and will get a bye in the first round. Edmonds-Woodway will host either Stanwood or Everett at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Edmonds Stadium.

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:

– Merideth Eldridge

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:

– Melia Plumis

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-5-2; Shorecrest 7-7-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match; Standwood or Everett; Saturday Oct. 30; 4 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Archbishop Murphy wrapped up its regular season with a perfect 16-0 record while outscoring their opponents 92-6. The Wildcats will head into the 2A District 1 playoffs as the No. 1 seed. Mountlake Terrace qualified as the No.4 seed in the 3A District 1 tournament, picking up a first-round bye. The Hawks’ next match will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Edmonds Stadium, where they will play the winner of Thursday’s Meadowdale-Ferndale loser-out game.

Archbishop Murphy stats:

– Taylor Campbell 3 goals

– JoJo Chiangpradt 3 goals

– Cameron Bourne 1 goal and 1 assist

– Reeve Borseth 1 goal

– Jordyn Latta 3 assists

– Chloe McCoy

Archbishop Murphy combined goal keeper shutout:

– Allie Williams

– Alex Ross

Records: Archbishop Murphy 16-0; Mountlake Terrace 9-4-3

Mountlake Terrace next match; Meadowdale or Ferndale; Saturday Oct. 30; 2 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 6-1

The Thunderbirds won their 13th game in their last 14 matches and will head into the 3A District 1 tournament as the No. 1 seed. Meadowdale also qualified for the tournament as the 12th and final team. The Mavericks will head up to Blaine High School on Thursday to play Ferndale in a loser-out game. The winner of that game will play Mountlake Terrace at 2 p.m. Saturday at Edmonds Stadium.

Shorewood goal scorers:

– Kaitlyn Manalili (3)

– Amelia Severn (2)

– Morgan Manalili

Meadowdale goal scorer:

– Rachel Reitz

Records: Shorewood 13-3; Meadowdale 4-11-1

Meadowdale next match; vs Ferndale; Thursday Oct. 28; 6:30 p.m. at Blaine High School

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 8-0

Cedarcrest goal scorers:

– Madelyn Davidson (3)

– Melanie Cammarano (3)

– Leah Cammarano

– Becca Warner

Cedarcrest combined goalkeeper shutout:

– Natalie McCabe

– Kayla Hampton

Cedarcrest 11-4-1; Lynnwood 3-12-1

Lynnwood has concluded its soccer season

Girls Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 3-1

25-17, 22-25, 25-11, 25-11

Meadowdale individual stats:

– Steph Grimes 23 digs and 5 aces

– Eden Thoesen 26 assists and 17 digs

– Tanna Kollen 6 kills, 5 blocks and 5 aces

Records: Meadowdale 9-6; Shorewood 4-10

Meadowdale next league match; at Lynnwood; Thursday Oct. 28; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 3-0

No set scores reported

Lynnwood individual stats:

– Sarah McArthur 7 kills and 5 aces

– Hannah Johnson 5 kills, 3 blocks and 2 aces

– Cassidy Johnsen 2 aces and 7 kills

– Gracie Kouthong 5 kills and 1 block

Records: Lynnwood 9-6; Cedarcrest 0-13

Lynnwood next match; vs Meadowdale; Thursday Oct. 28; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

25-11, 25-17, 24-26, 25-23

Archbishop Murphy individual stats:

– Madison Nguyen 27 kills ane 19 digs

– Natalie Russell 2 aces, 9 kills and 27 digs

– Alisha Nichols 2 aces, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 39 assists and 7 digs

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

– Carly Epp 4 kills, 12 assists and 14 digs

– Maya Faulkner 6 digs and 3 kills

– Haley Trinh 2 kills, 11 assists and 5 digs

– Kayla Bentosino 19 digs

– Lexi Drescher 11 digs

– Jessie Tong 2 kills

– Ellie Lombard 8 kills and 2 blocks

– Isabelle Alfred 6 kills and 4 blocks

Records: Archbishop Murphy 11-3; Mountlake Terrace 6-9

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday Oct. 28; 7 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

No details reported

Records: Shorecrest 11-5; Edmonds-Woodway 3-11

Edmonds-Woodway next match; vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday Oct. 28; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits