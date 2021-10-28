High school sports roundup for Oct. 26, 2021

Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 1-0
Melia Plumis scored an unassisted goal in the 52nd minute and the Warriors ended the regular season with a victory. It was the second consecutive game in which Plumis scored the game’s only goal as she also accomplished the feat on Oct. 21 when Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest.
The Warriors end the season as the No.3 seed going into the 12-team district tournament and will get a bye in the first round. Edmonds-Woodway will host either Stanwood or Everett at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Edmonds Stadium.
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:
– Merideth Eldridge
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:
– Melia Plumis
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-5-2; Shorecrest 7-7-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match; Standwood or Everett; Saturday Oct. 30; 4 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0
Archbishop Murphy wrapped up its regular season with a perfect 16-0 record while outscoring their opponents 92-6. The Wildcats will head into the 2A District 1 playoffs as the No. 1 seed. Mountlake Terrace qualified as the No.4 seed in the 3A District 1 tournament, picking up a first-round bye. The Hawks’ next match will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Edmonds Stadium, where they will play the winner of Thursday’s Meadowdale-Ferndale loser-out game.
Archbishop Murphy stats:
– Taylor Campbell 3 goals
– JoJo Chiangpradt 3 goals
– Cameron Bourne 1 goal and 1 assist
– Reeve Borseth 1 goal
– Jordyn Latta 3 assists
– Chloe McCoy
Archbishop Murphy combined goal keeper shutout:
– Allie Williams
– Alex Ross
Records: Archbishop Murphy 16-0; Mountlake Terrace 9-4-3
Mountlake Terrace next match; Meadowdale or Ferndale; Saturday Oct. 30; 2 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 6-1
The Thunderbirds won their 13th game in their last 14 matches and will head into the 3A District 1 tournament as the No. 1 seed. Meadowdale also qualified for the tournament as the 12th and final team. The Mavericks will head up to Blaine High School on Thursday to play Ferndale in a loser-out game. The winner of that game will play Mountlake Terrace at 2 p.m. Saturday at Edmonds Stadium.
Shorewood goal scorers:
– Kaitlyn Manalili (3)
– Amelia Severn (2)
– Morgan Manalili
Meadowdale goal scorer:
– Rachel Reitz
Records: Shorewood 13-3; Meadowdale 4-11-1
Meadowdale next match; vs Ferndale; Thursday Oct. 28; 6:30 p.m. at Blaine High School
Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 8-0
Cedarcrest goal scorers:
– Madelyn Davidson (3)
– Melanie Cammarano (3)
– Leah Cammarano
– Becca Warner
Cedarcrest combined goalkeeper shutout:
– Natalie McCabe
– Kayla Hampton
Cedarcrest 11-4-1; Lynnwood 3-12-1
Lynnwood has concluded its soccer season
Girls Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 3-1
25-17, 22-25, 25-11, 25-11
Meadowdale individual stats:
– Steph Grimes 23 digs and 5 aces
– Eden Thoesen 26 assists and 17 digs
– Tanna Kollen 6 kills, 5 blocks and 5 aces
Records: Meadowdale 9-6; Shorewood 4-10
Meadowdale next league match; at Lynnwood; Thursday Oct. 28; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 3-0
No set scores reported
Lynnwood individual stats:
– Sarah McArthur 7 kills and 5 aces
– Hannah Johnson 5 kills, 3 blocks and 2 aces
– Cassidy Johnsen 2 aces and 7 kills
– Gracie Kouthong 5 kills and 1 block
Records: Lynnwood 9-6; Cedarcrest 0-13
Lynnwood next match; vs Meadowdale; Thursday Oct. 28; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
25-11, 25-17, 24-26, 25-23
Archbishop Murphy individual stats:
– Madison Nguyen 27 kills ane 19 digs
– Natalie Russell 2 aces, 9 kills and 27 digs
– Alisha Nichols 2 aces, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 39 assists and 7 digs
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
– Carly Epp 4 kills, 12 assists and 14 digs
– Maya Faulkner 6 digs and 3 kills
– Haley Trinh 2 kills, 11 assists and 5 digs
– Kayla Bentosino 19 digs
– Lexi Drescher 11 digs
– Jessie Tong 2 kills
– Ellie Lombard 8 kills and 2 blocks
– Isabelle Alfred 6 kills and 4 blocks
Records: Archbishop Murphy 11-3; Mountlake Terrace 6-9
Mountlake Terrace next match; at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday Oct. 28; 7 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0
No details reported
Records: Shorecrest 11-5; Edmonds-Woodway 3-11
Edmonds-Woodway next match; vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday Oct. 28; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
