High school sports roundup for Oct. 27-28, 2023

Football
Friday
Ferndale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 49-14
Crossover seeding game, both teams advance to Week 10 playoff round next week
Diego Escanon threw two touchdown passes in relief of injured starting quarterback Steven Warren Jr. but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors lost the Wesco crossover game that matched up the second-place teams from the Wesco North and South divisions. Both teams advance to the Week 10 playoff round. The Warriors will head south to Vancouver to play Mountain View. The date and time of the game were yet to be announced when this was posted but will be edited once that information is made public.
Records: Ferndale 7-2; Edmonds-Woodway 6-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: Playoff game at Mountain View; date and time to be determined.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 7-6 (2 OT)
Crossover play-in game; winner advances to Week 10 playoffs
Click here to read story.
Mountlake Terrace next game: Playoff game at Bellevue; date and time to be determined.
Meadowdale defeated Chief Sealth 36-27
Non-conference game to close out the season
Scoring by quarter: 1 2 3 4 Final
Chief Sealth 0 6 14 7 27
Meadowdale 6 8 13 9 36
Meadowdale stat leaders
Passing:
Cameron Platt 1 for 4, 26 yards, 1 touchdown
Rushing:
Auggie Wilrich: 27 carries for 171 yards, 2 touchdowns
Luis Partida del Rosario: 10 carries for 65 yards
Cameron Platt: 14 carries for 44 yards, 1 touchdown
Receiving:
Victor Eicher 1 reception for 26 yards, 1 touchdown
Kickoff return:
Luis Partida del Rosario: 82 yard touchdown
Kicking:
Kelvin Mudaliar: 42 yard field goal
Records: Meadowdale 4-5; Chief Sealth 5-4
Girls Soccer
(District double elimination quarterfinals)
Saturday
Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 3-2
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Morgan Damschen: 1 goal and 1 assist
Ava Hunt: 1 goal and 1 assist
Natalie Cardin: 1 goal on penalty kick
Records: Mountlake Terrace 11-4-2; Everett 9-8-1
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 2-0
Shorecrest stats:
Emma Orthel: 1 goal
Cassie Chesnut: 1 goal
Kiernan Ledoux: 1 assist
Records: Shorecrest 14-3; Meadowdale 8-8-2
District semifinals and consolation bracket games (double elimination, top four teams will advance to state tournament)
Semifinals (winners will advance to championship game and clinch a state tournament berth)
Oak Harbor vs Shorecrest Tuesday, Oct. 31; 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood Tuesday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Consolation bracket (loser out games):
Snohomish vs Everett Tuesday, Oct. 31; 6 p.m. at Everett Stadium
Meadowdale vs Ferndale Tuesday, Oct. 31; 6 p.m. at Ferndale High School
Cross Country
3A District 1 Championships at Lakewood High School
Girls team scores:
1. Arlington 39
2. Stanwood 118
3. Shorecrest 120
4. Shorewood 131
5. Snohomish 138
6. Meadowdale 175
7. Mount Vernon 206
8. Edmonds-Woodway 207
9. Mountlake Terrace 229
10. Everett 238
11. Oak Harbor 239
12. Cascade 331
13. Marysville Getchell 357
14. Ferndale 383
15. Lynnwood 391
16. Monroe 457
Girls top individual finishers (all qualified for state):
1. Mary Andelin (Stanwood) 18:28
2. Paige Gerrard (Snohomish) 18:38
3. Brooke Henkin (Arlington) 18:49
4. Anabelle Klein (Arlington) 19:04
5. Payton Conover (Meadowdale) 19:15
6. Leila Stampanoni (Mount Vernon) 19:20
7. Lucie Buchanan (Everett) 19:30
8. Reda Long (Arlington) 19:38
9. Raelyn Oetzel (Arlington) 19:43
10. Scout Lynass (Shorecrest) 19:57
Other Edmonds School District state qualifiers:
20. Marley Maquiling (Meadowdale) 20:30
27. Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway) 20:44
33. Sonita Chen (Mountlake Terrace) 20:50
34. Arielle Analau (Mountlake Terrace) 20:51
Boys team scores:
1. Shorewood 38
2. Arlington 49
3. Edmonds-Woodway 117
4. Meadowdale 133
5. Shorecrest 150
6. Stanwood 171
7. Everett 240
8. Mountlake Terrace 242
9. Snohomish 247
10. Oak Harbor 278
11. Mount Vernon 302
12. Marysville Getchell 323
13. Cascade 329
14. Monroe 359
15. Lynnwood 394
16. Ferndale 471
Boys top individual finishers (all qualified for state):
1. Otto Erhart (Shorewood) 15:38
2. Ryan Khoury (Stanwood) 15:41
3. Lucas Spurling (Arlington) 15:45
4. Max Billett (Shorewood) 15:46
5. Keiyu Mamiya (Shorewood) 15:49
6. Noah Bumgardner (Arlington) 15:56
7. Luke Gillingham (Shorewood) 16:07
8. Fedem Irungu (Shorecrest) 16:23
9. Andrew Schmitz (Arlington) 16:26
10. Nicholas Hoyer (Mount Vernon) 16:28
Other Edmonds School District state qualifiers:
11. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 16:30
12. Luke Blomberg (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:31
15. Matthew Patterson (Meadowdale) 16:36
16. Boden Chapek (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:38
19. Landon Smith (Meadowdale) 16:45
20. Elisha Einfeld (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:46
28. Reilly Brookhart (Mountlake Terrace) 16:57
32. Isaac Mach (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:07
34. Logan Toulouse (Mountlake Terrace) 17:10
37. Mason Kempf (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:15
38. Danny Loveless (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:17
40. Jackson Marti (Meadowdale) 17:20
42. Will Thompson (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:22
Next meet: 3A State Championships; Saturday, Nov. 4; 1 p.m. girls, 2:30 p.m. boys at Sun Willows Golf Course, Pasco
Boys Tennis
District Championships at Snohomish High School
Singles (Top four advance to state tournament):
1. Cade Strickland, Snohomish
2. JD Drake, Shorewood
3. Nalu Akiona, Edmonds-Woodway
4. Nathan Kim, Cascade
Doubles (Top 4 advance to state tournament):
1. Xander Gordon and Peter Kosten, Shorewood
2. Thomas Mahoney and Ben Browne, Edmonds-Woodway
3. Eli Sheffield and Riley Boyd, Shorewood
4. L.J. Caldwell and Leif Hodkinson, Snohomish
Next matches: 3A State Tournament; May 24 and May 25; Vancouver Tennis Center
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.