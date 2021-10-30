High school sports roundup for Oct. 28, 2021

Girls Soccer
District play-in game (winner advances, loser out)
Ferndale defeated Meadowdale 2-1
Meadowdale goal scorer:
– Izzy Fallarme
Meadowdale season comes to an end, Ferndale advances to the District tournament and will play Mountlake Terrace on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium.
Girls Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-17, 25-22, 25-20
Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
– Erika Fosberg 16 kills, 5 digs and 1 block
– Elizabeth Veshkurova 5 kills and 1 ace
– Amber Uyeda 7 kills
– Eris Lynch 24 digs and 1 kill
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
– Carly Epp 4 kills, 9 assists, 7 digs and 2 blocks
– Haley Trinh 5 kills, 8 assists and 6 digs
– Kayla Bentosino 17 digs
– Jessie Tong 6 kills and 4 blocks
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-11; Mountlake Terrace 6-10
Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Snohomish; Monday Nov. 1; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next match; at Cedarcrest; Wednesday Nov. 3; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 3-2
18-25, 12-25, 25-19, 28-26, 15-10
Meadowdale individual stats:
– Steph Grimes 20 digs
– Eden Thoesen 35 assists
– Tanna Kollen 16 kills and 5 blocks
– Sofia Brockmeyer 9 digs and 5 aces
Lynnwood individual stats:
– Hannah Johnson 14 kills, 6 blocks and 2 aces
– Sarah McArthur 12 kills, 12 digs and 4 aces
– Charlie Thomas 31 assists and 4 kills
Records: Meadowdale 10-6; Lynnwood 9-7
Meadowdale next match; at Shorecrest; Wednesday Nov. 3; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood next match; vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday Nov. 3; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
