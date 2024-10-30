High school sports roundup for Oct. 28, 2024

Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 2-0
The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors finished off the regular season with a 2-0 victory over the Meadowdale Mavericks.
Both teams have qualified for the 3A District 1 play in/loser out round on Thursday, Oct. 31. The Warriors will go into postseason play as the seventh seed and host 10th-seeded Everett at Edmonds-Woodway High School; 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Meadowdale qualifies as the 12th seed and will play fifth-seeded Shorecrest at Shoreline Stadium; 6 p.m. Thursday. The winners of both games will advance to the double elimination eight-team District tournament while the losing teams’ seasons will come to an end.
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Ava Huse
Janie Hanson (assist, Bella Dreitzler)
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:
Alice Everett
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-5, 11-5; Meadowdale 4-8, 7-9
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District play-in game vs Everett; Thursday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next game: District play-in game vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 31; 6 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 1-0
Ally Villalobos Van Slooten scored the game’s only goal off of a Claire August corner kick and goalkeeper Jordyn Stokes posted a shutout as the Hawks ended the regular season on a positive note.
The Hawks have qualified for the 3A District 1 play in/loser out round. The Hawks go into the elimination round as the 11th seed and will at sixth-seed Stanwood on Thursday night at 6 p.m. The winning team will advance to the eight-team double elimination District tournament.
Mountlake Terrace goal:
Ally Villalobos Van Slooten
Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper shutout:
Jordyn Stokes
Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-9-1; Arlington 6-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: District play-in game vs vs Stanwood; Thursday, Oct. 31; 6 p.m. at Stanwood High School
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 9-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 8-3-1, 11-3-2; Lynnwood 0-12, 0-16
Lynnwood season is over
Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 3-0
25-11, 25-15, 25-19
Lynnwood top individual stats:
Sammy Holmer: 16 kills, 13 digs
Makena Kaleo: 7 kills, 4 aces
Ady Morgan: 18 assists, 7 digs
Evangeline Sum: 23 digs, 4 aces
Audrey Williams: 7 blocks
Meadowdale top individual stats:
Ja’elle Jenkins: 9 kills, 1 ace
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 6-4, 9-6; Meadowdale 2-9, 4-11
Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Monday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-8, 3-13; Mountlake Terrace 1-9, 4-11
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Monday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.