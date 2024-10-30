High school sports roundup for Oct. 28, 2024

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 2-0

Edmonds-Woodway junior midfielder Jane Hanson (2) and Meadowdale senior midfielder Taylor Meyer (5) battle in the rain during the Warriors-Mavericks game Monday night at Edmonds School District Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warrior senior defender and captain Kate Baldock (10) fights for ball control with Maverick sophomore midfielder Scarlet Miller (8).
E-W sophomore forward Ava Huse (18) flicks the ball in for the first Warrior goal in front of Maverick junior goalie Jordan Brannon (1).
Mavs freshman midfielder Madison Weigel (18) receives a high pass in front of Warrior senior defender and captain Kate Baldock (10).
E-W senior forward and captain Vivianna Adkins (14) receives a pass in front of Maverick freshman defender Kyla Johns (11).
Meadowdale freshman midfielder Victoria Fallarme (6) passes away from Warrior junior midfielder Abby Peterson (12).
E-W junior defender Liliana Frank (6) intercepts a pass to Maverick senior forward Izzy Fallarme (9).
Meadowdale senior forward Izzy Fallarme (9) and Warrior junior defender Jane Miceli (9) tangle on the sideline.
E-W sophomore defender Isabel Han (4) steps in on a drive up the sideline by Maverick junior forward Emie Travis (17).

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors finished off the regular season with a 2-0 victory over the Meadowdale Mavericks.

Both teams have qualified for the 3A District 1 play in/loser out round on Thursday, Oct. 31. The Warriors will go into postseason play as the seventh seed and host 10th-seeded Everett at Edmonds-Woodway High School; 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Meadowdale qualifies as the 12th seed and will play fifth-seeded Shorecrest at Shoreline Stadium; 6 p.m. Thursday. The winners of both games will advance to the double elimination eight-team District tournament while the losing teams’ seasons will come to an end.

Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Ava Huse
Janie Hanson (assist, Bella Dreitzler)

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:
Alice Everett

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-5, 11-5; Meadowdale 4-8, 7-9
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District play-in game vs Everett; Thursday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next game: District play-in game vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 31; 6 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 1-0

Ally Villalobos Van Slooten scored the game’s only goal off of a Claire August corner kick and goalkeeper Jordyn Stokes posted a shutout as the Hawks ended the regular season on a positive note.

The Hawks have qualified for the 3A District 1 play in/loser out round. The Hawks go into the elimination round as the 11th seed and will at sixth-seed Stanwood on Thursday night at 6 p.m. The winning team will advance to the eight-team double elimination District tournament.

Mountlake Terrace goal:
Ally Villalobos Van Slooten

Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper shutout:
Jordyn Stokes

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-9-1; Arlington 6-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: District play-in game vs vs Stanwood; Thursday, Oct. 31; 6 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 9-0
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 8-3-1, 11-3-2; Lynnwood 0-12, 0-16
Lynnwood season is over

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 3-0
25-11, 25-15, 25-19

Lynnwood top individual stats:
Sammy Holmer: 16 kills, 13 digs
Makena Kaleo: 7 kills, 4 aces
Ady Morgan: 18 assists, 7 digs
Evangeline Sum: 23 digs, 4 aces
Audrey Williams: 7 blocks

Meadowdale top individual stats:
Ja’elle Jenkins: 9 kills, 1 ace

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 6-4, 9-6; Meadowdale 2-9, 4-11
Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Monday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-8, 3-13; Mountlake Terrace 1-9, 4-11
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Monday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

