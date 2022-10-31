High school sports roundup for Oct. 28-29, 2022

Oct. 28
Football
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Oak Harbor 26-21
The Warriors overcame a 15-13 halftime deficit to defeat the Wildcats in the Wesco North/South crossover game. The win advances Edmonds-Woodway to the Week 10 playoffs, one win away from qualifying for the state playoffs.
Edmonds-Woodway stats:
Steven Warren Jr.- 13 for 21 passing for 300 yards and 2 touchdowns
Liam Fitting- 15 rushes for 112 yards and 1 touchdown
Will Kishpaugh- 2 touchdown receptions
Christopher Cruz-Akre- 1 rushing touchdown
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-4; Oak Harbor 2-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs O’Dea; Location, date and time yet to be announced
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 35-13
The Tomahawks won the battle of the fourth-place teams in the Wesco 3A North/South crossover game and qualified for the Week 10 playoff games with the victory. The loss knocked the Hawks out of playoff contention; however, they will still get to finish the season with a matchup against Meadowdale this week.
Records: Marysville Pilchuck 5-4; Mountlake Terrace 4-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Nove. 4; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 48-14
No details reported
Records: Marysville Getchell 2-7; Lynnwood 1-8
Lynnwood next game: vs West Seattle; Friday Nov. 4; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Bainbridge defeated Meadowdale 42-15
No details reported
Records: Bainbridge 4-5; Meadowdale 1-8
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Nov. 4; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Oct. 29
Girls soccer
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in overtime
The Bearcats scored the winning goal one minute into overtime to advance to the District semifinals. The loss sends the Hawks into the consolation bracket of the tournament and they will now face Arlington in an elimination game Tuesday.
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday, Nov. 1; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cross country
District 1 3A Championships
At Lakewood High School
5,000 Meters
Boys Team Scores (Top 4 teams qualify for state):
1. Shorewood 39
2. Shorecrest 81
3. Edmonds-Woodway 93
4. Arlington 114
5. Snohomish 159
6. Oak Harbor 163
T7. Mountlake Terrace 199
T7. Meadowdale 199
9. Stanwood 208
10. Everett 231
11. Monroe 249
12. Mount Vernon 324
13. Marysville Getchell 349
14. Cascade 418
15. Lynnwood 471
16. Ferndale 474
17. Marysville Pilchuck 512
Top 5 Individual Finishers:
1. Luke Schmidt (Shorecrest) 15:34
2. Kellen Langford (Arlington) 15:48
3. Keiyu Mamiya (Shorewood) 16:25
4. Max Billett (Shorewood) 16:27
5. George Fernandez (Shorecrest) 16:33
Edmonds School District finishers who qualified for next week’s state championships:
7. Luke Blomberg (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:34
11. Boden Chapek (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:48
12. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 16:53
19. Elisha Einfeld (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:08
20. Mark Tiersma (Mountlake Terrace) 17:12
23. Carter Middleton (Mountlake Terrace) 17:17
25. Kai Ushikubo (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:18
28. Jackson Marti (Meadowdale) 17:27
31. Ciaran Brennan (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:36
37. Jake Thompson (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:52
Girls Team Scores (Top 4 teams qualify for state):
1. Snohomish 87
2. Shorecrest 96
3. Arlington 99
4. Mount Vernon 121
5. Stanwood 149
6. Edmonds-Woodway 167
7. Shorewood 202
8. Marysville Getchell 207
9. Meadowdale 237
10. Everett 251
11. Oak Harbor 292
12. Marysville Pilchuck 294
13. Cascade 315
14. Mountlake Terrace 339
15. Ferndale 368
Monroe and Lynnwod DNQ
Top 5 individual finishers:
1. Paige Gerrard (Snohomish) 18:25
2. Adrienne Root (Oak Harbor) 19:05
3. Payton Conover (Meadowdale) 19:06
4. Alexis Canovali-McKenzie (Monroe) 19:07
5. Isabel Hatzenbeier (Edmonds-Woodway) 19:29
Other Edmonds School District finishers who qualified for the state championships:
11. Rachel Elliott (Lynnwood) 20:09
27. Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:07
See all results at www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/208036/results/all
State championships take place on Saturday, Nov 5 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
