High school sports roundup for Oct. 28-29, 2022

Oct. 28

Football

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Oak Harbor 26-21

The Warriors overcame a 15-13 halftime deficit to defeat the Wildcats in the Wesco North/South crossover game. The win advances Edmonds-Woodway to the Week 10 playoffs, one win away from qualifying for the state playoffs.

Edmonds-Woodway stats:

Steven Warren Jr.- 13 for 21 passing for 300 yards and 2 touchdowns

Liam Fitting- 15 rushes for 112 yards and 1 touchdown

Will Kishpaugh- 2 touchdown receptions

Christopher Cruz-Akre- 1 rushing touchdown

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-4; Oak Harbor 2-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs O’Dea; Location, date and time yet to be announced

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 35-13

The Tomahawks won the battle of the fourth-place teams in the Wesco 3A North/South crossover game and qualified for the Week 10 playoff games with the victory. The loss knocked the Hawks out of playoff contention; however, they will still get to finish the season with a matchup against Meadowdale this week.

Records: Marysville Pilchuck 5-4; Mountlake Terrace 4-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Nove. 4; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 48-14

No details reported

Records: Marysville Getchell 2-7; Lynnwood 1-8

Lynnwood next game: vs West Seattle; Friday Nov. 4; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Bainbridge defeated Meadowdale 42-15

No details reported

Records: Bainbridge 4-5; Meadowdale 1-8

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Nov. 4; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Oct. 29

Girls soccer

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in overtime

The Bearcats scored the winning goal one minute into overtime to advance to the District semifinals. The loss sends the Hawks into the consolation bracket of the tournament and they will now face Arlington in an elimination game Tuesday.

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday, Nov. 1; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cross country

District 1 3A Championships

At Lakewood High School

5,000 Meters

Boys Team Scores (Top 4 teams qualify for state):

1. Shorewood 39

2. Shorecrest 81

3. Edmonds-Woodway 93

4. Arlington 114

5. Snohomish 159

6. Oak Harbor 163

T7. Mountlake Terrace 199

T7. Meadowdale 199

9. Stanwood 208

10. Everett 231

11. Monroe 249

12. Mount Vernon 324

13. Marysville Getchell 349

14. Cascade 418

15. Lynnwood 471

16. Ferndale 474

17. Marysville Pilchuck 512

Top 5 Individual Finishers:

1. Luke Schmidt (Shorecrest) 15:34

2. Kellen Langford (Arlington) 15:48

3. Keiyu Mamiya (Shorewood) 16:25

4. Max Billett (Shorewood) 16:27

5. George Fernandez (Shorecrest) 16:33

Edmonds School District finishers who qualified for next week’s state championships:

7. Luke Blomberg (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:34

11. Boden Chapek (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:48

12. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 16:53

19. Elisha Einfeld (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:08

20. Mark Tiersma (Mountlake Terrace) 17:12

23. Carter Middleton (Mountlake Terrace) 17:17

25. Kai Ushikubo (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:18

28. Jackson Marti (Meadowdale) 17:27

31. Ciaran Brennan (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:36

37. Jake Thompson (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:52

Girls Team Scores (Top 4 teams qualify for state):

1. Snohomish 87

2. Shorecrest 96

3. Arlington 99

4. Mount Vernon 121

5. Stanwood 149

6. Edmonds-Woodway 167

7. Shorewood 202

8. Marysville Getchell 207

9. Meadowdale 237

10. Everett 251

11. Oak Harbor 292

12. Marysville Pilchuck 294

13. Cascade 315

14. Mountlake Terrace 339

15. Ferndale 368

Monroe and Lynnwod DNQ

Top 5 individual finishers:

1. Paige Gerrard (Snohomish) 18:25

2. Adrienne Root (Oak Harbor) 19:05

3. Payton Conover (Meadowdale) 19:06

4. Alexis Canovali-McKenzie (Monroe) 19:07

5. Isabel Hatzenbeier (Edmonds-Woodway) 19:29

Other Edmonds School District finishers who qualified for the state championships:

11. Rachel Elliott (Lynnwood) 20:09

27. Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:07

See all results at www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/208036/results/all

State championships take place on Saturday, Nov 5 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

— Compiled by Steve Willits