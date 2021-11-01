High school sports roundup for Oct. 29-30, 2021

Cross Country

3A District 1 Championships- 5000 Meters

Lakewood High School, Arlington

Saturday Oct. 30

The Edmonds-Woodway girls cross country team won the 3A District 1 Team Championship at Lakewood High School Saturday as four of the top nine finishers were Warriors runners. The Warriors also qualified for the 3A Cross Country State Championships in Pasco next weekend. The Meadowdale Mavericks boys team will also be heading over to the state championships as they finished in fourth place in the 17-team field (top four boys and girls teams qualified).

Girls Team Scores (Top four advance to state):

1. Edmonds-Woodway 52

2. Stanwood 102

3. Arlington 111

4. Snohomish 138

5. Shorewood 157

6. Meadowdale 181

7. Monroe 182

8. Oak Harbor 213

9. Lynnwood 217

10. Shorecrest 246

11. Marysville Getchell 275

12. Mountlake Terrace 296

13. Mount Vernon 329

14. Ferndale 384

15. Everett 393

16. Marysville-Pilchuck 437

Top Individual Finishers:

1. Paige Gerrard 18:36 (Snohomish)

2. Jemma Willcox 18:51 (Edmonds-Woodway)

3. Leia Jones 18:53 (Stanwood)

4. Alexis Canovali-McKenzie 18:57.2 (Monroe)

5. Sharon Gutierrez 18:57.4 (Edmonds-Woodway)

6. Rowan Casselman 19:27 (Stanwood)

7. Sophia Cushman 19:28 (Arlington)

8. Stella Smith 19:34 (Edmonds-Woodway)

9. Martina Landa 19:36 (Edmonds-Woodway)

10. Lael ten Hoopen 20:06 (Stanwood)

Other top Edmonds School District finishers:

15. Peyton Conover 20:20 (Meadowdale)

18. Rachel Elliott 20:30 (Lynnwood)

20. Jolie Davison 20:56 (Mountlake Terrace)

21. Donna Marie Harris 20:57 (Lynnwood)

24. Annalisa Grant 21:01 (Meadowdale)

28. Macy Tran 21:04 (Edmonds-Woodway)

35. Ella Suico 21:19 (Edmonds-Woodway)

36. Kayla Radovich 21:22 (Edmonds-Woodway)

40. Lynn Le 21:29 (Meadowdale)

42. Kathryn Potter 21:37 (Lynnwood)

Boys Team Scores (Top four advance to state):

1. Arlington 35

2. Oak Harbor 135

3. Snohomish 153

4. Meadowdale 154

5. Stanwood 156

6. Shorewood 157

7. Shorecrest 182

8. Monroe 206

9. Edmonds-Woodway 209

10. Mountlake Terrace 267

11. Mount Vernon 277

12. Lynnwood 296

13. Marysville Getchell 297

14. Everett 299

15. Cascade 388

16. Marysville Pilchuck 486

17. Ferndale 526

Top Individual Finishers:

1. Brandon Moore 15:36 (Arlington)

2. Luke Schmidt 15:39 (Shorecrest)

3. Aiden Emerson 15:45 (Arlington)

4. Kiyoshi Hall 16:13 (Arlington)

5. Ryan Rushton 16:39 (Arlington)

6. Daxtyn Castagnetta 16:49 (Lynnwood)

7. Cooper Billiter 16: 54 (Oak Harbor)

8. Keiyu Mamiya 16:58 (Shorewood)

9. Trevor Krestel 16:59 (Cascade)

10. Samuel Lepse 17:00 (Snohomish)

Other top Edmonds School District finishers:

14. Austin Seals 17:07 (Meadowdale)

15. Deklund DeBell 17:08 (Meadowdale)

19. Simon Gezai 17:10 (Meadowdale)

27. Luke Blomberg 17:27 (Edmonds-Woodway)

36. Tod Gil Harris 17:38 (Mountlake Terrace)

38. Kai Ushikubo 17:50 (Edmonds-Woodway)

40. Alphonse Menanno 17:53 (Edmonds-Woodway)

41. Ciaran Brennan 17:54 (Edmonds-Woodway)

43. Brandon Miller 17:56 (Lynnwood)

44. John Patterson 17:57 (Meadowdale)

Football

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 49-14

Friday Oct. 29

The Spartans jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead on the way to a 49-14 victory. The game was scheduled as the Wesco 3A North vs Wesco 3A South 4th place crossover matchup with a playoff spot on the line. Stanwood advances to the state’s 3A round of 32 round next week while Lynnwood’s season comes to an end.

Records: Stanwood 5-4; Lynnwood 4-4

Marysville Getchell defeated Mountlake Terrace 14-6

Friday Oct. 29

The Chargers won a defensive battle in a game that was added to the schedule last week after both teams were already eliminated from playoff contention. The Chargers ended a six-game losing streak after beginning the season 2-0. Mountlake Terrace will wrap up its season next Friday at Oak Harbor.

Records: Marysville Getchell 3-6; Mountlake Terrace 1-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Oak Harbor; Friday Nov. 5; 7 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

Edmonds-Woodway-Arlington game cancelled, both teams advance to playoffs

A Wesco 3A crossover game scheduled between the Wesco 3A North and South second-place teams was cancelled due to COVID concerns; however, both teams had already done enough to qualify for the state’s 3A round of 32 playoff games next weekend. The playoff matchups were announced on Sunday morning: Edmonds-Woodway will face Peninsula on Saturday, Nov.6; 7 p.m. at Peninsula High School with the winner advancing the 16-team state tournament the following week. Arlington will host Auburn Mountainview next Friday night at 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

District 1 opening round scores (double elimination)

Ferndale defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3

Saturday Oct. 30

The Hawks dropped their district opening-round match and will now need to win two consecutive consolation bracket games in order to qualify for the state tournament. Ferndale advances to the district semi-final game against top-seeded Shorewood Tuesday.

Records: Ferndale 11-4-2; Mountlake Terrace 9-5-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday Nov. 2; 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 3-2 in a shootout

Saturday Oct. 30

Eighty minutes of regulation and two overtime periods were not enough to settle this tough first-round battle as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors outscored the Everett Seagulls 5-4 in a five-round shootout to advance to the district semi-finals. The Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Sydney Chappell and Reilley Schneider; however, Everett came back to tie the match with a pair of Lanie Thompson second-half goals. The score was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation and neither team could score during the two overtime periods, therefore the game was decided by shootout.

The Warriors entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed and will play No. 2 seed Snohomish at Shoreline Stadium on Tuesday night at 5 p.m. A win on Tuesday would advance the Warriors into the district championship match and an automatic berth into the upcoming state championship tournament. A loss would move them into the consolation bracket, where they would need to win a match on Thursday to qualify.

Edmonds-Woodway and Snohomish have already played each other once this season, with the Panthers winning 3-1 on Oct. 7.

Everett will now need to win two consecutive games in the consolation to advance to the upcoming state tournament. The Seagulls will play at Monroe Tuesday in an elimination game.

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 10-5-1; Everett 6-10-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish; Tuesday Nov. 2; 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

— By Steve Willits