High school sports roundup for Oct. 29-30, 2024

Boys Tennis

District 1 Championships

Snohomish High School

Click here to read story

Singles:

Championship

Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-4, 6-3

Both advance to state tournament

3rd/4th place match

JD Drake (Shorewood) defeated Seb Sanchez (Shorewood) 6-1, 6-2

Both advance to state tournament

5th /6th place match

Henry Schuller (Oak Harbor) defeated Stephen Valmayor (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 7-6

5th place is 1 st alternate to state, 6th place is eliminated

Doubles

Championship

Peter Kosten/Xander Gordon (Shorewood) defeated Jacob Shafer/Myles Baumchen (Monroe) 6-0, 6-0

Both advance to state tournament

3rd/4th place

Riley Boyd/Eli Sheffield (Shorewood) defeated Tully VanAssche/Everett Woolley (Snohomish) 6-3, 6-3

Both advance to state tournament

5th/6th place

Arman Mkrtychev/Liam Milstead (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Zane Weber/Ashton Johnson (Shorecrest) 6-2, 1-6, 7-6

5th place is 1st alternate to state, 6th place is eliminated

Volleyball

Tuesday Oct. 29

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

25-14, 25-17, 25-20

Archbishop Murphy top individual stats:

Teuila Halalilo: 10 kills, 14 assists, 5 digs

Laura Esping: 8 kills, 19 assists, 2 aces, 5 digs

Tatum Gill: 7 kills, 3 aces, 14 digs

Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:

Addy Pontak: 9 digs

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 12-0, 15-1; Edmonds-Woodway 8-2, 13-2

Wednesday Oct. 30

Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

Click here to read story

Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 3-0

25-19, 25-17, 25-21

Stanwood top individual stats:

Harper Neyens: 20 kills, 9 digs

Addison Bowie: 32 assists, 7 digs

Lyla Henken: 20 digs, 3 aces

Records: Stanwood 11-3; Meadowdale 4-12

Meadowdale next match: Season is over

— Compiled by Steve Willits