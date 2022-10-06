High school sports roundup for Oct. 3, 2022

Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 3-1
Meadowdale individual stats:
Tanna Kollen: 13 kills
Steph Grimes: 24 digs, 2 aces
Mia Johns: 8 kills
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-1, 7-2; Cascade 0-7, 1-8
Meadowdale next match: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 5; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 3-0
25-12, 25-18, 25-14
Lynnwood individual stats:
Paige Gessey: 9 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs
Hannah Johnson: 8 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace
Sammy Holmer: 7 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces, 6 digs
Eva Sum: 14 digs, 2 aces
Charlie Thomas: 21 assists
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 6-1, 7-2; Shorecrest 5-2, 7-3
Lynnwood next match: at Cascade; Thursday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3
Singles:
Ylli Berisha (Mead) defeated Nathaniel Ballard (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Joe Kautzman (Mead) defeated Hans Bahm (MT) 6-1, 6-2
Lucas Robinson (Mead) defeated Yash Verma (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Owen Smith (MT) defeated Nathan Perez (Mead) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles:
Jeremy Perreault/Aden Le (MT) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (Mead) 5-7, 6-0, 6-3
Nolan Collier/Reyli Almanza-Cruz (Mead) defeated Josh Bozick/Justin Ho (MT) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
Braeden Davidson/Davis Gonzaga (MT) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Kyle Josafat (Mead) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4
Records: Meadowdale 5-6; Mountlake Terrace 3-8
Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Oct. 5; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Oct. 5; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls Soccer
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 7-1
Meadowdale goal scorers:
Izzy Fallarme (3), Rachel Reitz (2), Dulce Alvarez (2)
Cascade goal scorer:
Taylor Pickard
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-3-1, 4-4-1; Cascade 1-6-2, 2-6-2
Meadowdale next match: at Snohomish; Thursday, Oct. 6; 7:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace tied Cedarcrest 1-1
Mountlake Terrace goal: Ellery Garrett
Mountlake Terrace assist: Laura Rice
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-0-2, 7-0-3; Cedarcrest 6-1-1, 7-1-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct.6; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Shorecrest goal scorers:
Ava Jensen (3), Taylor Christensen (2), Nora Patterson, Emma Orthel
Shorecrest assists:
Darci Dalziel, Bria Metcalf-Lundenburger, Mischa Slimp
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 8-1-0, 9-1-0; Lynnwood 0-9-0, 0-10-0
Lynnwood next match: vs Cascade; Thursday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 5-4-0, 5-5-0; Edmonds-Woodway 3-4-2, 4-4-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Cedarcrest; Thursday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 116-62
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Faith Urquhart (M) 2:06.76
200 medley: Jaclyn Deiparine (S) 2:32.28
50 freestyle: Mya Granger (M) 26.25
Diving: Klara Darby (S) 135.45
100 butterfly: Quinn Whorley (S) 1:02.40
100 freestyle: Granger (M) 58.19
500 freestyle: Whorley (S) 5:34.07
100 backstroke: Owan Fralick (S) 1:07.98
100 breaststroke: Aila Howson (S)
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Shorecrest ( Owan Fralick, Aila Howson, Miranda Thompson, Elle Howson) 2:00.16
200 freestyle: Shorecrest (Thompson, Clara Pettiross, Elle Howson, Whorley) 1:50.70
400 freestyle: Shorecrest (Thompson, Elle Howson, Fralick, Whorley) 4:05.56
Records: Shorecrest 4-1; Meadowdale 1-3
Meadowdale next meet: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Oct. 6; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 111-58
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:13.34
200 medley: Grace Lindberg (S) 2:12.91
50 freestyle: Brooke Anderson (S) 27.31
100 butterfly: Cameron Bell (S) 1:09.76
100 freestyle: Anderson (S) 1:00.03
500 freestyle: MacDonald (EW) 5:54.50
100 backstroke: Lindberg (S) 1:01.78
100 breaststroke: Tatumn Detjen (SW) 1:16.16
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Shorewood (Lindberg, Malaina Mirabueno, Evie Hoff, Anderson) 2:01.72
200 freestyle: Shorewood (Mae Lunde, Lindsay Rand, Vivian Foral, Emily Lin) 1:51.72
400 freestyle: Shorewood (Anderson, Lin, Bell, Lindberg) 4:04.79
Records: Shorewood 3-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 6; 3 p.m. at Sheridan Beach Community Pool
Mariner vs Mountlake Terrace
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Oct. 11; 2:45 p.m at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
