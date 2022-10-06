High school sports roundup for Oct. 3, 2022

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 3-1

Meadowdale individual stats:

Tanna Kollen: 13 kills

Steph Grimes: 24 digs, 2 aces

Mia Johns: 8 kills

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-1, 7-2; Cascade 0-7, 1-8

Meadowdale next match: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 5; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 3-0

25-12, 25-18, 25-14

Lynnwood individual stats:

Paige Gessey: 9 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs

Hannah Johnson: 8 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace

Sammy Holmer: 7 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces, 6 digs

Eva Sum: 14 digs, 2 aces

Charlie Thomas: 21 assists

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 6-1, 7-2; Shorecrest 5-2, 7-3

Lynnwood next match: at Cascade; Thursday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3

Singles:

Ylli Berisha (Mead) defeated Nathaniel Ballard (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Joe Kautzman (Mead) defeated Hans Bahm (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Lucas Robinson (Mead) defeated Yash Verma (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Owen Smith (MT) defeated Nathan Perez (Mead) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles:

Jeremy Perreault/Aden Le (MT) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (Mead) 5-7, 6-0, 6-3

Nolan Collier/Reyli Almanza-Cruz (Mead) defeated Josh Bozick/Justin Ho (MT) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Braeden Davidson/Davis Gonzaga (MT) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Kyle Josafat (Mead) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

Records: Meadowdale 5-6; Mountlake Terrace 3-8

Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Oct. 5; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Oct. 5; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 7-1

Meadowdale goal scorers:

Izzy Fallarme (3), Rachel Reitz (2), Dulce Alvarez (2)

Cascade goal scorer:

Taylor Pickard

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-3-1, 4-4-1; Cascade 1-6-2, 2-6-2

Meadowdale next match: at Snohomish; Thursday, Oct. 6; 7:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace tied Cedarcrest 1-1

Mountlake Terrace goal: Ellery Garrett

Mountlake Terrace assist: Laura Rice

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-0-2, 7-0-3; Cedarcrest 6-1-1, 7-1-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct.6; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Shorecrest goal scorers:

Ava Jensen (3), Taylor Christensen (2), Nora Patterson, Emma Orthel

Shorecrest assists:

Darci Dalziel, Bria Metcalf-Lundenburger, Mischa Slimp

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 8-1-0, 9-1-0; Lynnwood 0-9-0, 0-10-0

Lynnwood next match: vs Cascade; Thursday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 5-4-0, 5-5-0; Edmonds-Woodway 3-4-2, 4-4-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Cedarcrest; Thursday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 116-62

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Faith Urquhart (M) 2:06.76

200 medley: Jaclyn Deiparine (S) 2:32.28

50 freestyle: Mya Granger (M) 26.25

Diving: Klara Darby (S) 135.45

100 butterfly: Quinn Whorley (S) 1:02.40

100 freestyle: Granger (M) 58.19

500 freestyle: Whorley (S) 5:34.07

100 backstroke: Owan Fralick (S) 1:07.98

100 breaststroke: Aila Howson (S)

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Shorecrest ( Owan Fralick, Aila Howson, Miranda Thompson, Elle Howson) 2:00.16

200 freestyle: Shorecrest (Thompson, Clara Pettiross, Elle Howson, Whorley) 1:50.70

400 freestyle: Shorecrest (Thompson, Elle Howson, Fralick, Whorley) 4:05.56

Records: Shorecrest 4-1; Meadowdale 1-3

Meadowdale next meet: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Oct. 6; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 111-58

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:13.34

200 medley: Grace Lindberg (S) 2:12.91

50 freestyle: Brooke Anderson (S) 27.31

100 butterfly: Cameron Bell (S) 1:09.76

100 freestyle: Anderson (S) 1:00.03

500 freestyle: MacDonald (EW) 5:54.50

100 backstroke: Lindberg (S) 1:01.78

100 breaststroke: Tatumn Detjen (SW) 1:16.16

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Shorewood (Lindberg, Malaina Mirabueno, Evie Hoff, Anderson) 2:01.72

200 freestyle: Shorewood (Mae Lunde, Lindsay Rand, Vivian Foral, Emily Lin) 1:51.72

400 freestyle: Shorewood (Anderson, Lin, Bell, Lindberg) 4:04.79

Records: Shorewood 3-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 6; 3 p.m. at Sheridan Beach Community Pool

Mariner vs Mountlake Terrace

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Oct. 11; 2:45 p.m at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits