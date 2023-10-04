High school sports roundup for Oct. 3, 2023

Girls Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 4-1

Meadowdale goals:

Saylor Echelbarger

Taylor Meyer

Rachel Reitz

Hazel Maxwell

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-4-1, 4-5-1; Cascade 2-7, 3-7

Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Thursday, Oct. 5; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 4-3 (overtime)

Ally Villalobos Van Slooten scored the game-winning goal in overtime on an assist from Morgan Damschen as the Hawks defeated the Red Wolves in a Wesco 3A/2A matchup.

Mountlake Terrace goals:

Natalie Cardin

Brynlee Dubiel

Chloe Parker

Ally Villalobos Van Slooten

Cedarcrest goals:

Laine McKenzie (2)

Lila Garcia-Wilkins

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-2-1, 6-3-1; Cedarcrest 5-3-1, 5-4-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 5; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 6-0

Shorecrest:

Bria Metcalf-Lindenberger

Taylor Christensen

Sarah Ehrhart

Mischa Simp

Ezzie Fogg

Anica Boguszewki

Shorecrest goalkeepers:

Tati Zahajko

Kylee Mitchell

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 9-0, 10-0; Lynnwood 0-9, 0-10

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Thursday, Oct. 5; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 5-2-2, 6-2-2; Edmonds-Woodway 5-3-1, 5-4-1

Edmonds-Woodway last game: vs Cedarcrest; Thursday, Oct. 5; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway Stadium

Girls Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 3-0

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 7-0, 9-0; Shorecrest 6-1, 8-1

Lynnwood next match: vs Cascade; Thursday, Oct. 5; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 3-0

25-13, 25-15, 25-18

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-2, 5-4; Cascade 1-6, 2-7

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday. Oct. 5; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 88-82

Individual event results:

200 freestyle:

1. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:13.69

2. Vivian Foral (S) 2:16.68

3. Maggie Norberg (S) 2:22.26

200 medley:

1. Olivia Garcia (EW) 2:24.54

2. Brooke Anderson (S) 2:28.59

3. Malaina Mirabueno (S) 2:32.44

50 freestyle:

1. Daniel Buchholz (S) 26.31

2. Sydney Bates (EW) 28.55

3. Allie Mae Gallagher (S) 29.09

100 butterfly:

1. Simone Bennett (EW) 1:03.07

2. Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:08.53

3. Madison Morales-Tomas (EW) 1:09.60

100 freestyle:

1. Daniel Buchholz (S) 1:00.84

2. Vivian Foral (S) 1:01.53

3. Hannah Baldock (EW) 1:04.70

500 freestyle:

1. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 5:54.93

2. Paulina Hoff (S) 6:08.86

3. Maggie Norberg (S) 6:20.82

100 backstroke:

1. Simone Bennett (EW) 1:04.65

2. Emily Lin (S) 1:10.34

3. Addy Falkin (S) 1:13.56

100 breaststroke:

1. Malaina Mirabueno (S) 1:14.98

2. Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:15.05

3. Lauren Tra (EW) 1:22.31

Relay event results:

200 medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates)

200 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Adison Oliver, Olivia Garcia, Morales-Tomas, Bates) 1:52.18

400 freestyle: Shorewood (Emily Lin, Brooke Anderson, Vivian Foral, Daniel Buchholz) 3:58.95

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 10; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Everett defeated Lynnwood 91-51

Individual event results:

200 freestyle: Linnea Hogan (E) 2:31.77

200 medley: Rebecca Coates (L) 2:37.88

50 freestyle: Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 29.87

100 butterfly: Matevosyan (L) 1:16.26

100 freestyle: Natalie Nwapa (E) 1:08.09

500 freestyle: Coates (L) 6:15.60

100 backstroke: Hogan (E) 1:15.17

100 breaststroke: Bella Truong (E)

Relay event results:

200 medley: Everett (Kyla Royce, Rebekah Fleshman, Rory Stout, Tegan Larama) 2:29.65

200 freestyle: Everett (Bella Truong, Calliope Jones, Grace Taylor, Royce) 2:18.57

400 freestyle: Everett (Linnea Hogan, Fleshman, Sonja Caldart, Natalie Nwapa) 4:43.23

Lynnwood next meet: vs Meadowdale; Thursday. Oct. 5; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrace vs Mariner

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Oct. 10; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Boys Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Reyli Almanza Cruz (Mead) defeated Nick Barushka (MT) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Kyle Nong (Mead) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1

Nikunji Shah (Mead) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-3

Tyson Castaneda (MT) defeated Nathan Perez (Mead) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Doubles:

Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (Mead) defeated Hai Ho/Kaleb Wendt (MT) 6-3, 6-0

Nick Blas/Ty Vanderpoel (Mead) defeated Cyrus McMillion/Austin Toulouse (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Kyle Josafat/Julien Tenisch (Mead) defeated Brandon Vuong/Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-2, 6-2

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Sohum Vohru (S) defeated Tristan Vista (L) 6-1, 6-3

Peyton Caskey (S) defeated Andrew Tran (L) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

Spencer Berry (S) defeated Derek Simbular (L) 6-1, 6-1

Indigo Vining (S) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Zane Weber/Ashton Johnson (S) defeated Brandan Tran/Michael Vo (L) 5-7, 7-5, 10-7

Aaron Chen/Owen Watson (S) defeated Jacob McClellan/Ethan Murray (L) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3

Ben Feinberg/Shyam Srinivasan (S) defeated Cole Bentancourt/Jason Davis (L) 6-2, 7-5

— Compiled by Steve Willits