High school sports roundup for Oct. 3, 2023

Girls Soccer
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 4-1
Meadowdale goals:
Saylor Echelbarger
Taylor Meyer
Rachel Reitz
Hazel Maxwell
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-4-1, 4-5-1; Cascade 2-7, 3-7
Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Thursday, Oct. 5; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 4-3 (overtime)
Ally Villalobos Van Slooten scored the game-winning goal in overtime on an assist from Morgan Damschen as the Hawks defeated the Red Wolves in a Wesco 3A/2A matchup.
Mountlake Terrace goals:
Natalie Cardin
Brynlee Dubiel
Chloe Parker
Ally Villalobos Van Slooten
Cedarcrest goals:
Laine McKenzie (2)
Lila Garcia-Wilkins
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-2-1, 6-3-1; Cedarcrest 5-3-1, 5-4-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 5; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 6-0
Shorecrest:
Bria Metcalf-Lindenberger
Taylor Christensen
Sarah Ehrhart
Mischa Simp
Ezzie Fogg
Anica Boguszewki
Shorecrest goalkeepers:
Tati Zahajko
Kylee Mitchell
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 9-0, 10-0; Lynnwood 0-9, 0-10
Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Thursday, Oct. 5; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 5-2-2, 6-2-2; Edmonds-Woodway 5-3-1, 5-4-1
Edmonds-Woodway last game: vs Cedarcrest; Thursday, Oct. 5; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway Stadium
Girls Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 3-0
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 7-0, 9-0; Shorecrest 6-1, 8-1
Lynnwood next match: vs Cascade; Thursday, Oct. 5; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 3-0
25-13, 25-15, 25-18
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-2, 5-4; Cascade 1-6, 2-7
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday. Oct. 5; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Girls Swimming
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 88-82
Individual event results:
200 freestyle:
1. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:13.69
2. Vivian Foral (S) 2:16.68
3. Maggie Norberg (S) 2:22.26
200 medley:
1. Olivia Garcia (EW) 2:24.54
2. Brooke Anderson (S) 2:28.59
3. Malaina Mirabueno (S) 2:32.44
50 freestyle:
1. Daniel Buchholz (S) 26.31
2. Sydney Bates (EW) 28.55
3. Allie Mae Gallagher (S) 29.09
100 butterfly:
1. Simone Bennett (EW) 1:03.07
2. Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:08.53
3. Madison Morales-Tomas (EW) 1:09.60
100 freestyle:
1. Daniel Buchholz (S) 1:00.84
2. Vivian Foral (S) 1:01.53
3. Hannah Baldock (EW) 1:04.70
500 freestyle:
1. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 5:54.93
2. Paulina Hoff (S) 6:08.86
3. Maggie Norberg (S) 6:20.82
100 backstroke:
1. Simone Bennett (EW) 1:04.65
2. Emily Lin (S) 1:10.34
3. Addy Falkin (S) 1:13.56
100 breaststroke:
1. Malaina Mirabueno (S) 1:14.98
2. Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:15.05
3. Lauren Tra (EW) 1:22.31
Relay event results:
200 medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates)
200 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Adison Oliver, Olivia Garcia, Morales-Tomas, Bates) 1:52.18
400 freestyle: Shorewood (Emily Lin, Brooke Anderson, Vivian Foral, Daniel Buchholz) 3:58.95
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 10; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Everett defeated Lynnwood 91-51
Individual event results:
200 freestyle: Linnea Hogan (E) 2:31.77
200 medley: Rebecca Coates (L) 2:37.88
50 freestyle: Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 29.87
100 butterfly: Matevosyan (L) 1:16.26
100 freestyle: Natalie Nwapa (E) 1:08.09
500 freestyle: Coates (L) 6:15.60
100 backstroke: Hogan (E) 1:15.17
100 breaststroke: Bella Truong (E)
Relay event results:
200 medley: Everett (Kyla Royce, Rebekah Fleshman, Rory Stout, Tegan Larama) 2:29.65
200 freestyle: Everett (Bella Truong, Calliope Jones, Grace Taylor, Royce) 2:18.57
400 freestyle: Everett (Linnea Hogan, Fleshman, Sonja Caldart, Natalie Nwapa) 4:43.23
Lynnwood next meet: vs Meadowdale; Thursday. Oct. 5; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Mountlake Terrace vs Mariner
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Oct. 10; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Boys Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1
Singles:
Reyli Almanza Cruz (Mead) defeated Nick Barushka (MT) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
Kyle Nong (Mead) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1
Nikunji Shah (Mead) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-3
Tyson Castaneda (MT) defeated Nathan Perez (Mead) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2
Doubles:
Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (Mead) defeated Hai Ho/Kaleb Wendt (MT) 6-3, 6-0
Nick Blas/Ty Vanderpoel (Mead) defeated Cyrus McMillion/Austin Toulouse (MT) 6-0, 6-2
Kyle Josafat/Julien Tenisch (Mead) defeated Brandon Vuong/Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-2, 6-2
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Sohum Vohru (S) defeated Tristan Vista (L) 6-1, 6-3
Peyton Caskey (S) defeated Andrew Tran (L) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1
Spencer Berry (S) defeated Derek Simbular (L) 6-1, 6-1
Indigo Vining (S) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles:
Zane Weber/Ashton Johnson (S) defeated Brandan Tran/Michael Vo (L) 5-7, 7-5, 10-7
Aaron Chen/Owen Watson (S) defeated Jacob McClellan/Ethan Murray (L) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3
Ben Feinberg/Shyam Srinivasan (S) defeated Cole Bentancourt/Jason Davis (L) 6-2, 7-5
