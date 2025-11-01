High school sports roundup for Oct. 30, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

Girls Soccer

3A District One Tournament Play-In Games (winners advance to District Tournament, losing teams are eliminated)

Meadowdale defeated Mount Vernon 3-1

The eighth-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks advanced to the District tournament with a 3-1 win over the Mount Vernon Bulldogs at Edmonds Stadium in a loser-out/winner-to-Districts play-in game. No other details were reported from the game. Mount Vernon’s season ends with an overall record of 7-6-4 while Meadowdale improved to 9-6-2.

The Mavericks will next play in the opening round of the double-elimination District tournament against top-seeded Snohomish on Saturday, Nov. 1; 1 p.m. at Snohomish High School. Four of the eight teams remaining will advance to the upcoming state tournament.

Records: Meadowdale 9-6-2; Mount Vernon 7-6-4

Meadowdale’s next game: at Snohomish; Saturday, Nov. 1; 1 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

Shorewood freshman Siena Lorentz scored the game’s lone goal at the 25-minute mark and goalkeeper Mady Finseth posted a shutout as the sixth-seeded Shorewood Stormrays advanced to the District tournament with a 1-0 victory over Mountlake Terrace.

Shorewood will next play third-seeded Monroe on Saturday, Nov. 1; 1 p.m. at Monroe High School in the opening round of the double-elimination, eight-team District tournament. Mountlake Terrace’s season ends with an overall record of 4-10-3