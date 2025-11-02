High school sports roundup for Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

Football

Friday, October 31

Sedro Wooley defeated Mountlake Terrace 28-7

In a clash between the Wesco 3A North and Wesco 3A South champions, the Sedro Woolley Cubs improved to 9-0 on the season with a 28-7 win over the previously undefeated Mountlake Terrace Hawks.

Both teams have already qualified for postseason play and will find out who their opening-round opponents will be after a state seeding committee pairs opponents on Sunday, Nov. 2.

No stats were reported for this game.

Records: Sedro Woolley 9-0; Mountlake Terrace 8-1

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 39-14

Click here to read the story.

Records: Snohomish 3-6; Meadowdale 6-3

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 35-24

No details reported

Records: Jackson 3-6; Lynnwood 0-9

Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday, Nov. 7; 7 p.m. at Quil Ceda Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 1

Football

Ferndale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 35-27

Click here to read the story.

Records: Ferndale 4-5; Edmonds-Woodway 5-4

Girls Soccer

3A District 1 Tournament – Opening Round (winners advance to semifinals, losers to the consolation bracket):

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ferndale 2-0

Abby Peterson and Audrey Rothmier each scored a goal while goalkeeper Morgan Smith recorded a shutout as the fourth-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors defeated the fifth-seeded Ferndale Golden Eagles 2-0. The Warriors will next play top-seeded Snohomish in a semifinal doubleheader at Shoreline Stadium Tuesday, Nove. 4 at 8 p.m. The other semifinal game will also be played on Tuesday at Shoreline Stadium, matching sixth-seeded Shorewood and seventh-seeded Oak Harbor, who will play at 6 p.m.

Ferndale will move on to the consolation bracket and try to keep their season alive when they host Meadowdale at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 11-3-3; Ferndale 10-5-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish; Tuesday, Nov. 4; 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 1-0

The top-seeded Snohomish Panthers advanced to the District semifinals with a shutout win at home against the eighth-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks. Snohomish will play fourth-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium. Meadowdale will travel north, where fifth-seeded Ferndale will host them in a consolation-bracket elimination game Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Cross Country

3A District 1 Championships

5000 meter course at Lakewood High School

Girls Team Scores:

1. Shorecrest 41

2. Shorewood 71

3. Stanwood 90

4. Edmonds-Woodway 140

5. Mountlake Terrace 165

6. Oak Harbor 181

7. Meadowdale 195

8. Snohomish 214

9. Marysville-Getchell 224

10. Everett 255

11. Mount Vernon 255

12. Sedro-Woolley 297

13. Lynnwood 315

14. Ferndale 428

Girls top individual finishers:

1. Alex Urquhart, Shorecrest 19:02

2. Addison Phillips, Shorecrest 19:20

3. Brooke Berry, Stanwood 19:22

4. Aliana Coburn, Stanwood 19:30

5. Harper Birgfeld, Shorecrest 19:37

6. Violet Koslowsky, Shorewood 19:38

7. Adele Wood, Oak Harbor 19:38

8. Olivia Decker, Shorewood 19:48

9. Kenna Zwak, Oak Harbor 20:05

10. Mary Andelin, Stanwood 20:06

11. River Zanis, Meadowdale 20:07

12. Riley Welch, Shorecrest 20:08

13. Lucy Eichelberger, Shorewood 20:10

14. Aliah Karl, Edmonds-Woodway 20:12

15. Ella Weyhrauch, Monroe 20:14

16. Charley Weitkamp, Lynnwood 20:19

17. Mia Checketts, Mount Vernon 20:21

18. Rudy Kohler, Mountlake Terrace 20:23

19. Ashley Taylor, Snohomish 20:28

20. Olivia Marc, Marysville-Getchell 20:31

21. Cleo Dalasta, Shorewood 20:31

22. Rosalie Campbell, Shorecrest 20:39

23. Ravenna Tysland, Edmonds-Woodway 20:40

24. Avery Cortes, Marysville-Getchell 20:41

25. Maya Mirabueno, Shorewood 20:41

26. Annika Crow, Shorewood 20:42

27. Marley Marquilling, Meadowdale 20:44

28. Sadie Renick, Mountlake Terrace 20:45

29. Scout Lynass, Shorecrest 20:45

30. Taylor Gaschk, Edmonds-Woodway 20:47

Boys Team Scores:

1. Shorewood 36

2. Edmonds-Woodway 78

3. Stanwood 112

4. Mountlake Terrace 132

5. Shorecrest 153

6. Meadowdale 183

7. Everett 184

8. Sedro-Woolley 228

9. Snohomish 237

10. Mount Vernon 253

11. Marysville-Getchell 305

12. Oak Harbor 313

13. Monroe 325

14. Lynnwood 333

15. Ferndale 451

Boys top individual finishers:

1. Max Billett, Shorewood 15:47

2. Elijah Graves, Shorewood 15:52

3. Ethan Urquhart, Shorecrest 15:57

4. Isaiah Schuelke, Shorewood 16:03

5. Reilly Brookhart, Mountlake Terrace 16:13

6. Ryan Khoury, Stanwood 16:14

7. Seth Wood, Monroe 16:24

8. Mason Kempf, Edmonds-Woodway 16:25

9. Harrison Miller, Edmonds-Woodway 16:25

10. Landon Smith, Meadowdale 16:28

11. Casey Westerfield, Stanwood 16:31

12. Tommy Brennan, Edmonds-Woodway 16:35

13. Isaac Johnson, Sedro Woolley 16:38

14. Brayden Yee, Shorewood 16:38

15. Tristan Crittenden, Shorewood 16:42

16. Jackson Fears, Mountlake Terrace 16:43

17. Josiah Pratt, Everett 16:43

18. Aiden Witt, Shorewood 16:45

19. Samuel Schreiner, Everett 16:46

20. Sam Cooley, Snohomish 16:46

21. Luca Hooks, Edmonds-Woodway 16:48

22. Matthew Seyum, Meadowdale 16:49

23. Joshua Dawson, Lynnwood 16:54

24. Jadon Cairus, Stanwood 16:56

25. Austin McCroan, Monroe 16:58

26. Zain Pour, Shorecrest 17:01

27. Jackson Castaneda, Mountlake Terrace 17:01

28. Sam Fountain, Edmonds-Woodway 17:02

29. Sammy Riquelme, Mount Vernon 17:02

30. Will Thompson, Edmonds-Woodway 17:03

Next meet: State Championships; Saturday, Nov.

8 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco